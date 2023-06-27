Gem irons get extremely hot, so do be careful. To grease, I quickly dot a bit of butter into each hole and brush. Probably not a job for children. Enjoy these gems with butter or try this mandarin icing.
TREACLE AND GINGER GEMS WITH MANDARIN ICING RECIPE Makes 12
Gems 1 cup flour 2 tsp ground ginger ¼ cup sugar ¼ cup golden syrup ¼ cup treacle 20g butter, melted ¼ cup milk 1 tsp baking soda 1 egg, whisked with a fork
Icing 10g butter, melted ½ cup icing sugar ¼ tsp ground ginger 2 tsp mandarin zest 2 tsp boiling water
- Preheat the oven to 200C. Place the gem iron into the oven to heat for 10 minutes.
- Sift the flour and ginger into a large bowl. Stir through the sugar.
- Into a medium-sized pot place the golden syrup, treacle and butter, melting slowly. Add the milk and warm through. Remove from the heat and stir through the baking soda. It will fluff up.
- Tip the heated mixture into the dry ingredients along with the egg. Stir together, but don’t over-mix.
- Remove the gem iron from the oven. Grease with a little butter. Spoon the batter evenly into the holes. Bake for 10 minutes or until puffed and golden. Remove and cool for a few minutes before carefully removing to cool on a rack.
- For the icing, mix the icing sugar, ginger, mandarin zest and water together, combining well. Spread over the gems and allow to set.