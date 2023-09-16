Buttery and a little sticky, this cake is perfect to accompany a morning or afternoon tea. The semolina adds a slight nutty texture, which is very pleasant.
SEMOLINA AND ALMOND SYRUP CAKE
Serves 8
250g butter, room temperature 120g caster sugar, plus 2 Tbsp 5 eggs, separated 1 tsp vanilla ¼ tsp almond essence ¼ cup orange zest 120g fine semolina 120g ground almonds
Syrup ¼ cup runny honey ¼ cup orange juice To serve 1 orange, thinly sliced Yoghurt
- Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.
- Cream the butter and sugar for 4 minutes until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks, vanilla, almond essence and zest, beating for a further 2 minutes. Fold in the semolina and ground almonds.
- Place the egg whites in a clean bowl and beat until just stiff. Add the 2 tablespoons of caster sugar, beating through. Gently fold in the whites, a third at a time. Spoon into the tin and flatten the top. Bake for 50 minutes.
- To make the syrup. Combine honey and orange juice in a small pot, simmer for 4-5 minutes. Remove and cool.
- Heat a frying pan to medium heat. Fry the orange slices for 3 or 4 minutes to give a bit of colour.
- Place the cake on a plate. Drizzle with the syrup and top with the oranges. Serve with yoghurt.