A Syrupy Semolina & Almond Cake For Sweet Tooths

By Angela Casley
Buttery, sticky, zesty and sweet — this cake is a delicious (and pretty) morning tea. Photo / Babiche Martens

Buttery and a little sticky, this cake is perfect to accompany a morning or afternoon tea. The semolina adds a slight nutty texture, which is very pleasant.

SEMOLINA AND ALMOND SYRUP CAKE

Serves 8

250g butter, room temperature

120g caster sugar, plus 2 Tbsp

5 eggs, separated

1 tsp vanilla

¼ tsp almond essence

¼ cup orange zest

120g fine semolina

120g ground almonds
Syrup

¼ cup runny honey

¼ cup orange juice

To serve

1 orange, thinly sliced

Yoghurt
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 22cm cake tin with baking paper.
  2. Cream the butter and sugar for 4 minutes until light and fluffy. Add the egg yolks, vanilla, almond essence and zest, beating for a further 2 minutes. Fold in the semolina and ground almonds.
  3. Place the egg whites in a clean bowl and beat until just stiff. Add the 2 tablespoons of caster sugar, beating through. Gently fold in the whites, a third at a time. Spoon into the tin and flatten the top. Bake for 50 minutes.
  4. To make the syrup. Combine honey and orange juice in a small pot, simmer for 4-5 minutes. Remove and cool.
  5. Heat a frying pan to medium heat. Fry the orange slices for 3 or 4 minutes to give a bit of colour.
  6. Place the cake on a plate. Drizzle with the syrup and top with the oranges. Serve with yoghurt.

