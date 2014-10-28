Lolly Cake Recipe

LOLLY CAKE Makes 20 slices
250g packet malt biscuits 170g eskimo lollies, cut into quarters 120g butter ½ tin condensed milk 50g chocolate chips ½ cup coconut
- In a kitchen processor place the biscuits and blitz until they resemble fine breadcrumbs, or place in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a large bowl with the eskimos.
- Melt the butter, condensed milk and chocolate in a microwave or small pot. Add to the biscuits and mix thoroughly.
- On a piece of baking paper roll into a log about 25cm. Roll in the coconut. Wrap in the paper and place in the fridge for 3-4 hours.
- Remove and cut into slices.