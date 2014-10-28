Food & Drink

Lolly Cake Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Photo / Babiche Martens.
LOLLY CAKE

Makes 20 slices
250g packet malt biscuits
170g eskimo lollies, cut into quarters
120g butter
½ tin condensed milk
50g chocolate chips
½ cup coconut
  1. In a kitchen processor place the biscuits and blitz until they resemble fine breadcrumbs, or place in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin. Place in a large bowl with the eskimos.
  2. Melt the butter, condensed milk and chocolate in a microwave or small pot. Add to the biscuits and mix thoroughly.
  3. On a piece of baking paper roll into a log about 25cm. Roll in the coconut. Wrap in the paper and place in the fridge for 3-4 hours.
  4. Remove and cut into slices.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5