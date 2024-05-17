The Coolest Looks From Australian Fashion Week

Who looked good, and what can we take away from the street style in Sydney?

Viva’s been reporting from Sydney this week, with fashion director Dan Ahwa on the ground talking to industry figures, seeing the fresh clothes and faces on the runways, taking us behind the scenes with the New Zealanders involved — Rory William Docherty and Yu Mei were both there — and considering the state of Australian fashion now.

Returning for another year, Australian Fashion Week is taking place once again at Carriageworks in Sydney, drawing a crowd of media — an eclectic mix that’s expanded beyond traditional guest lists to encompass content creators, people wanting a slice of the halo effect and, in many cases, customers too.

Outside the shows is a place for content creation and being photographed, so outfits are important. In practice, that can mean everything from studied indifference, to sponsored outfits, algorithmic style and — of course — peacocking.

Vintage caps and ties made their way into outfits, long shorts were popular, and oversized blazers were seen in droves.

So, what did we learn from our neighbours across the Tasman?

Vibrant colour can really lift your mood

Author and TV presenter Jessica Rowe (above) looked sensational in her ensemble from day one, showing that distinctly eclectic flair that Australians do so well. Other guests had the same idea, with solid brights and referential hues.

These two attendees showed different approaches, one matching prints, the other preferring a vibrant clash. Photo / Hanna Lassen, Getty Images

UK TV presenter Fleur Egan, currently based in Sydney, proved blue and green can and should be seen. Photo / Hanna Lassen, Getty Images

There are some great jackets out there that aren’t blazers.

Seriously. There were some inspiring street style looks that incorporated cropped, shrunken proportions in denim and leather, as well as blouson silhouettes.

A guest wears a black qipao jacket to Australian Fashion Week. Photo / Hanna Lassen, Getty Images

Two great jackets, one suede and the other pinstripe, at Carriageworks. Photo / Hanna Lassen, Getty Images

And prints that aren’t stripes, polka dots, florals or checks.

While we love those too, sometimes you need to see something fresh. Australian Fashion Week attendees stepped out in an array of artful patterns; some were abstract while others spoke to culture. Patterns also offer a chance to explore the nuances of colour theory.

Actor and model Suzan Mutesi in a sensational ensemble by Sydney-based brand Kis-Simba Collection. Photo / Don Arnold, Getty Images

New Zealand model Emma Boyd in a printed set and complementary fur bag. Photo / Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Ties, ties, ties

Here at Viva we love a tie, and it seems that Sydneysiders share our appreciation; they were a popular choice at Australian Fashion Week. Here’s a great example on Australian Vogue journalist Mahalia Chang — who played with traditional tropes by pairing it with a corsage and cap — and other well-dressed attendees.

This guest has layered a tie with jewellery, showing that if executed in the right way you can do both. Photo / Hanna Lassen, Getty Images

Glamour can be subversive

Whether it’s intentionally overdressing — which feels truly radical at the moment, with wardrobes prioritising efficiency and ease — or indulging in sumptuous fibres and weaves (or a big skirt!) it’s nice to wear and, as an onlooker, see something special.

Stylist and blogger Jamie Azzopardi wore a fabulous vintage Nicola Finetti look at Australian Fashion Week. Photo / Don Arnold, Getty Images

Beading, embellishment and elegant pleats on these two complementary looks at Carriageworks. Photo / Hanna Lassen, Getty Images

Internet personality Charlene Davies in a sumptuous look in Sydney. Photo / Hanna Lassen, Getty Images

More fashion

Profiles, insights, and more from the fashion world.

Australian Fashion Week 2024: Fashion Designer Rory William Docherty’s Grand Sydney Debut. The Auckland-based designer carries on the momentum of his New Zealand Fashion Week runway debut in 2023 with a solo show in Sydney this week.

What does it take to sell New Zealand fashion to the Australian market? Five fashion insiders have thoughts.

Australian Fashion Week 2024: Yu Mei & It Label Beare Park Debut A Plush Partnership. The Wellington luxury handbag brand made a welcome addition to the styling for former financier turned fashion designer Gabriella Pereira’s discreet collection of clothes.

Meet Grace Cox, The New Zealand Model Who Made Her Runway Debut At Gucci’s Resort 2025 Show. A rite of passage for any successful model, walking for one of the world’s leading fashion brands still holds value for aspiring talent looking for their big break.

Can New Zealanders Walk In Six-Inch Stilettos? Christian Louboutin, The Most Famous Shoe Designer In The World, Thinks So. Christian Louboutin’s three-decade career comes down to an unapologetic lust for life.

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Coco Rocha To Janelle Monáe. What did stars wear when it was time to party?











