30 Delicious Dinner Party Recipes Designed For Sharing

A big-format meal with a medley of guests and dishes offers a valuable opportunity for connection.
Whether you’re (quite literally) breaking bread, nibbling through a cheeseboard or serving up each guest’s plate with a scoop, slice or piece of the centrepiece, these meals are designed to be shared across a
Among those entrees, there are options for a special cheeseboard, including burnt butter, mini toasts and hummus, as well as hot and moreish bites — think polenta chips, arancini balls, and sweet and sticky chicken. The common theme? Breezy bursts of flavour. For a sumptuous main, why not serve up a vibrant pot of mussels, leafy steak salad or quietly impressive homemade fish and chips? And then, for the sweet tooth satisfier, turn to a towering berry ripple cheesecake or a more simple vegan brownie.
This collection of recipes has you covered, no matter who is coming to dinner. Take the time to be present and facilitate kind conversation — because good company is a real joy.
Entrees
A simple but rewarding addition to a cheeseboard or bread serving, this burnt butter is easier than you think.
These flavourful chips should be dusted with smoked paprika and paired with a herby yoghurt dip.
These crunchy starters have a generous layer of avocado, which is blended with lime, garlic, red onion and chilli.
These tiny and melty bites are best served warm and melty — add a few sprigs of thyme.
These little toasts are a perfect cheeseboard addition, smothered with a mix of garlic, parmesan, gorgonzola and nuts.
These super-gooey cheese balls are so easy to eat and delightfully comforting.
This smoky salmon spread is a treat for the charcuterie — served with oven-crisped bagel bits and a punchy cucumber flourish.
This homemade hummus will be an unexpected delight for a shared meal. Serve with crackers or crusty bread.
This sticky and moreish recipe comes from The Korean Cookbook by Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi. Its sauce sees a mix of gochujang, garlic and syrup.
The eggplant for this yoghurt spread is cooked on an open flame, creating a moreish smoky flavour. Pair with Turkish bread, flatbreads or crackers, to suit your dining needs.
Mains
This impressive fish dish can be served straight out of the oven for a rustic touch.
Slices of green apple and plenty of orange juice add a vibrant flavour to this mouthwatering pork dinner.
Angela Casley adds a bit of spicy chorizo to this bowl of mussels.
Dinner guests are sure to be impressed with this seafood dish.
Mix up this seasonal salad in one big bowl and divide up each serving at the table, before adding the tender duck breasts for a moment of pause before the meal.
This easy spaghetti dish is garlicky and briny and finished with a squeeze of lemon juice.
Textures abound for this serving of steak, dressed with horseradish, sour cream and zingy lemon juice.
Serve this one-pan seafood medley with a high-quality loaf of bread.
Adjust the serving of this delectable fish and chips helping to suit the number of bellies around your table — top with parmesan and herbs.
Skewers are a breezy dish to hand out among hungry patrons. This recipe recommends serving on pre-prepared flatbreads, so you don’t lose any tasty juices.
Desserts
Drizzle this dessert with sweet and syrupy new-season tamarillos and enjoy the distinct tart flavours.
Serve these oven-toasted bananas in a big dish and pair them with hefty scoops of ice cream.
These sweet desserts, comprised of almond praline, summer fruits and creamy mascarpone, revel in some snappy drama.
Embrace nostalgic cravings, with this gooey slice with easy at-home marshmallow.
With a crust of chocolate biscuits and a super-smooth filling, this swirly cheesecake is a lush and impressive dessert.
These fluffy and nutty squares have added acidity with a vibrant raspberry topping (and will please vegan guests).
Light and fluffy sponge? Berries? Jam? Cream? It’s a tale as old as time.
A pile of these treats in the centre of the table will never disappoint. They’re best served cold.
A topping of macadamia nuts grants this pretty dessert an extra crunch.
This retro-inspired dessert sees a rich plum ice cream encased in fluffy meringue. You can enjoy a bit of theatre while tucking into these lovely desserts.