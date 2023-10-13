30 Delicious Dinner Party Recipes Designed For Sharing

A big-format meal with a medley of guests and dishes offers a valuable opportunity for connection.

Whether you’re (quite literally) breaking bread, nibbling through a cheeseboard or serving up each guest’s plate with a scoop, slice or piece of the centrepiece, these meals are designed to be shared across a table. We’ve got the whole occasion covered with entrees, mains and desserts that you can simply mix and match.

Among those entrees, there are options for a special cheeseboard, including burnt butter, mini toasts and hummus, as well as hot and moreish bites — think polenta chips, arancini balls, and sweet and sticky chicken. The common theme? Breezy bursts of flavour. For a sumptuous main, why not serve up a vibrant pot of mussels, leafy steak salad or quietly impressive homemade fish and chips? And then, for the sweet tooth satisfier, turn to a towering berry ripple cheesecake or a more simple vegan brownie.

This collection of recipes has you covered, no matter who is coming to dinner. Take the time to be present and facilitate kind conversation — because good company is a real joy.

Entrees

Photo / Babiche Martens

A simple but rewarding addition to a cheeseboard or bread serving, this burnt butter is easier than you think.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These flavourful chips should be dusted with smoked paprika and paired with a herby yoghurt dip.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These crunchy starters have a generous layer of avocado, which is blended with lime, garlic, red onion and chilli.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These tiny and melty bites are best served warm and melty — add a few sprigs of thyme.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These little toasts are a perfect cheeseboard addition, smothered with a mix of garlic, parmesan, gorgonzola and nuts. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These super-gooey cheese balls are so easy to eat and delightfully comforting.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This smoky salmon spread is a treat for the charcuterie — served with oven-crisped bagel bits and a punchy cucumber flourish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This homemade hummus will be an unexpected delight for a shared meal. Serve with crackers or crusty bread.

Photo / Supplied

This sticky and moreish recipe comes from The Korean Cookbook by Junghyun Park and Jungyoon Choi. Its sauce sees a mix of gochujang, garlic and syrup.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The eggplant for this yoghurt spread is cooked on an open flame, creating a moreish smoky flavour. Pair with Turkish bread, flatbreads or crackers, to suit your dining needs.

Mains

Photo / Babiche Martens

This impressive fish dish can be served straight out of the oven for a rustic touch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slices of green apple and plenty of orange juice add a vibrant flavour to this mouthwatering pork dinner.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Angela Casley adds a bit of spicy chorizo to this bowl of mussels.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dinner guests are sure to be impressed with this seafood dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mix up this seasonal salad in one big bowl and divide up each serving at the table, before adding the tender duck breasts for a moment of pause before the meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This easy spaghetti dish is garlicky and briny and finished with a squeeze of lemon juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Textures abound for this serving of steak, dressed with horseradish, sour cream and zingy lemon juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this one-pan seafood medley with a high-quality loaf of bread.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Adjust the serving of this delectable fish and chips helping to suit the number of bellies around your table — top with parmesan and herbs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Skewers are a breezy dish to hand out among hungry patrons. This recipe recommends serving on pre-prepared flatbreads, so you don’t lose any tasty juices.

Desserts

Photo / Babiche Martens

Drizzle this dessert with sweet and syrupy new-season tamarillos and enjoy the distinct tart flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve these oven-toasted bananas in a big dish and pair them with hefty scoops of ice cream.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These sweet desserts, comprised of almond praline, summer fruits and creamy mascarpone, revel in some snappy drama.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Embrace nostalgic cravings, with this gooey slice with easy at-home marshmallow.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With a crust of chocolate biscuits and a super-smooth filling, this swirly cheesecake is a lush and impressive dessert.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These fluffy and nutty squares have added acidity with a vibrant raspberry topping (and will please vegan guests).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Light and fluffy sponge? Berries? Jam? Cream? It’s a tale as old as time.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A pile of these treats in the centre of the table will never disappoint. They’re best served cold.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A topping of macadamia nuts grants this pretty dessert an extra crunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This retro-inspired dessert sees a rich plum ice cream encased in fluffy meringue. You can enjoy a bit of theatre while tucking into these lovely desserts.