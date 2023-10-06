Like flourishes of seared tuna, crumbles of garlic-baked feta and crispy eggplant.

The warmer spring season allows for a little more variety in the serving of plates. Sunny afternoons give way to chillier evenings, giving way to cravings of both refreshing and warming flavours.

Of course, new produce of the season is delicious served fresh — but, with the heat of a barbecue or a quick stovetop flourish, we can look to charred and seared vegetables and meats to supply those deeper notes too. Among those heartier mixes, there’s seared tuna, crumbed eggplant and twice-cooked octopus supplying indulgent flavours to refreshing plates.

In this recipe collection, there are also a few salads that are lighter and are ideal for a side that extends the flavours of a larger-format meal. A cucumber citrus salad is fresh, crisp and sweet; beetroot and red cabbage is crunchy and earthy; and a prosciutto, plum mix is punchy and syrupy.

Take your pick for the changeable weather and tuck into a salad that meets all of your seasonal needs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pair this seafood salad with super-crusty bread and assemble some tasty and breezy bruschetta.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crisp, sweet, fresh and cold — this simple salad will be a reliable staple for burning hot days (and good for using up herbs).

Photo / Supplied

This recipe, from Hisham Assaad’s Bayrūt: The Cookbook, involves a serving of twice-cooked (and slightly charred) octopus, ripe tomatoes and a herby pesto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A good helping of butter, a sprinkle of lime zest and a grind of salt and pepper top this uncomplicated fish dish, with a bed of nutritious greens.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crumbed eggplant salad enjoys a huge variety of flavours, from sweet tomatoes to delicate fresh mozzarella. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad leans into luscious textures and tastes, with a spiced steak, spoonfuls of avocado and a citrus-infused dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Well-seasoned carrots, showered with cumin, coriander turmeric and salt, meet rich flavours in this roasted (or grilled) bowl.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Small rounds of kūmara act as little serving plates for this quinoa salad, which has a delicious mix of avocado, coriander and garlic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Bring your spiralisers back from the depths of the kitchen cupboards! In this twirly salad, sesame and pumpkin seeds offer real crunch, while avocado supplies a creamy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re breaking out the barbecue to welcome warmer weather, this simple salad recipe should be your go-to for summer vegetables. A quick grilling lends a smoky depth to this plate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian salad is wholesome enough for a full meal (but would also sit nicely on a varied dinner table).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fresh summer salad, sprinkled with pine nuts and feta, works as a delicious main or vibrant side. It’s also finished with a good drizzle of lemony maple dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This easy pantry salad mixes spicy chorizo with pantry staples, like sundried tomatoes, olives and chickpeas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad can be served warm and presents a slightly more hearty option for dinner-party dining — with a mix of pasta, cheese and prosciutto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this creamy and smooth Greek salad with a baguette or another crusty bread, to mop up all the sweet and salty juices.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Oven-baked chickpeas and a tahini-based dressing supply plenty of toastiness to this warming salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Another easy barbecue salad — this variation enjoys smooth crumbles of feta and seared garlic cloves (plus some vibrant peppers).

Photo / Peden & Munk

This precise and inventive salad recipe comes from London-based restaurant Chiltern Firehouse. It mixes crispy chicken with more traditional Caesar ingredients and is drizzled with a dressing comprising Dijon mustard and Tabasco sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cumin, fennel and orange zest supply a medley of warm, aniseed and citrus flavours to this salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is an aspirational pick in preparation for the coming summer — sliced plums join a mix of prosciutto, lentils and mixed herbs in this recipe.