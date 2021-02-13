Beetroot & Red Cabbage Salad Recipe

Use a zoodle maker to cut the beetroot or simply grate it coarsely. Season with salt and pepper just before serving. Salt draws the water from the vegetables, so salting too early creates unwanted liquid.
BEETROOT AND RED CABBAGE SALAD Serves 4
2 cups grated fresh beetroot 3 cups shredded red cabbage ½ cup fresh dates, roughly chopped 100g crumbled feta ¼ cup toasted pine nuts
Dressing 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 Tbsp maple syrup
- To make the dressing, combine the olive oil, lemon juice and maple syrup in a small jar.
- Into a large bowl place the beetroot, red cabbage, dates and feta.
- Season with salt and pepper, toss through the dressing and place into a serving bowl. Top with pine nuts.