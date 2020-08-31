Stunning Strawberry Salad With Basil & Greek Yoghurt

Tossed with finely sliced basil, extra virgin olive oil, lime juice and honey, this glistening strawberry salad is a unique and quirky mix that somehow works very well together. If the strawberries you come across aren’t perfectly plump and sweet, you might consider using another soft berry or fruit that’s in season. It’s simply beautiful served over Greek or coconut yoghurt, and you’ll feel beautiful eating it, too.
Serves 3-4
- Core and slice the berries into small chunks, and then place in a bowl along with the remaining ingredients. Toss until the berries are well coated.
- Serve spooned over thick Greek yoghurt or coconut yoghurt.