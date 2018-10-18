In Italy, no day is complete without at least one gelato. The ruby red grapefruit was a hit with me, as was the liquorice, but there was a strawberry, nut and mascarpone that I kept going back for. It was made without an egg custard and simply thickened with cornflour; it had more milk than cream. In order to enjoy the full flavour of gelato it should be eaten softened and creamy. Scoop into your favourite cones, sit in the sun and enjoy.