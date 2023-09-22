As a bright and nutritious vegetable, broccoli somehow received a troubled reputation within slanderous childhood cartoons. But now, with a litany of chef-y cooking techniques, we’re determined to see the mini green trees earn a bit more respect.

Broccoli takes on a variety of flavours, depending on its cooking method and flavourful pairings. Charring the vegetable brings out a lovely smokiness. A zing of citrus highlights its earthy flavour. A drizzle of sesame oil makes it taste rich and luscious.

In this collection of recipes, the vegetable is embraced in all of its forms. It’s tossed fresh through crisp green salads, oven-baked in flavourful oils for a hint of caramelisation and blended into warm and creamy soups.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this soup with a hearty blend of chicken stock, kūmara, silverbeet and broccoli, with cheesy and crunchy toast.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This crunchy starter dish sees broccoli shallow-fried and dunked into a lemony, salty dip.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A crispy fried egg tops this rice bowl, filled with aromatic flavours and a hint of spice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This hummus is full of flavour, drawn from garlic, lemon, chilli flakes and tahini. Pan-fried broccoli adds a warming element to the starter plate.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This sheet pan side sees parmesan, feta, macadamia and pistachio rained over crispy and comforting broccoli and cauliflower.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A tangy and lemony yoghurt is paired with these shallow-fried bites. Angela Casley suggests adding a side of halloumi and a wholesome salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sweet dressing with garlic, ginger, honey and rice wine vinegar dresses these barbecued broccoli bites.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This comforting dish for cool evenings is topped with walnuts, sourdough breadcrumbs and a mixture of seeds.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A lemony blue cheese dressing tops this simple vegetarian salad. Serve as a funk-filled side for a dinner party.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crunchy cucumber adds a fresh taste to this breezy rice bowl, with salmon, feta and a mustard-forward dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Kūmara creates a creamy texture in this soup, flavoured by hearty chicken stock, more punchy blue cheese and garlic.

Photo / Supplied

A bed of sticky rice pillows this chicken, marinated with togarashi and yuzu juice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slivered almonds, fresh herbs and cucumber add nutty and fresh flavours to this easy packed lunch.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This fresh bowl of vegetables, thinly sliced Hapuka and seaweed is drizzled with a sweetened tahini soy sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These rissoles are flavoured with smoky sumac and soy sauce and chilli dressing, and pair well with salad or as an alternative to burger patties.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This slightly sweeter broccoli is sauteed with sesame oil, garlic, ginger and chilli. Gin and sugar add a glossy finish to this crunchy starter.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The trick to nailing bok choy is not to drop it in the broth too soon. Leave it until the end of the boiling period, so it keeps a slight crispiness.

Photo / 'Good + Simple' by Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley

Crunchy raw vegetables, creamy avocado and chewy buckwheat noodles grant this salad layer upon layer of satisfying texture.