Chunky Vegetable & Beef Miso

By Angela Casley
Viva
Chunky vegetable and beef miso. Picture / Babiche Martens.
Serves 4

1 litre chicken stock or water

¼ cup miso paste

1 Tbsp grated ginger

1 Tbsp oyster sauce

1 Tsp sesame oil

1 carrot, cut into thin strips

1 cup broccoli florets

2 heads bok choy, sliced

100g tofu, cut into cubes

300g cooked noodles

1 Tbsp oil

200g sirloin, sliced thinly

Salt and pepper to season
To serve

1 spring onion, sliced thinly

¼ cup chopped coriander
  1. Place the stock or water, miso, ginger, oyster sauce and sesame oil in a large pot. Bring to a simmer whisking to mix the flavours.
  2. Add the carrot and broccoli, cook for 2 minutes, then add the bok choy, tofu and noodles. Simmer for a further 3 minutes until the vegetables are cooked, but a little crunch remains.
  3. Heat the oil in a frying pan to hot. Pan-fry the beef for 30 seconds each side. Add to the soup. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve hot with spring onion and coriander.

