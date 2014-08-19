CHUNKY VEGETABLE AND BEEF MISO
Serves 4
1 litre chicken stock or water ¼ cup miso paste 1 Tbsp grated ginger 1 Tbsp oyster sauce 1 Tsp sesame oil 1 carrot, cut into thin strips 1 cup broccoli florets 2 heads bok choy, sliced 100g tofu, cut into cubes 300g cooked noodles 1 Tbsp oil 200g sirloin, sliced thinly Salt and pepper to season
To serve 1 spring onion, sliced thinly ¼ cup chopped coriander
- Place the stock or water, miso, ginger, oyster sauce and sesame oil in a large pot. Bring to a simmer whisking to mix the flavours.
- Add the carrot and broccoli, cook for 2 minutes, then add the bok choy, tofu and noodles. Simmer for a further 3 minutes until the vegetables are cooked, but a little crunch remains.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan to hot. Pan-fry the beef for 30 seconds each side. Add to the soup. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot with spring onion and coriander.