16 Recipes That Showcase The Brilliance Of Cauliflower

The calendar has finally officially flipped over into spring, and the sun seems to have received the memo too.

With sunshine gracing many parts of Aotearoa, it finally feels appropriate to look ahead to the cuisines of warmer days. As spring vegetables come into season, there’s opportunity to dust off old recipe books and integrate a few new dishes into the regular repertoire.

In this collection of cauliflower-based dishes, there is a nice transition between the seasons. You might still cosy up with a hearty seafood chowder or just-golden pies, or embrace the picnic energy radiating from blue skies with sweet salads or oven-baked frittatas.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Beat the cold in the early days of spring with this comforting, seafood chowder topped with crunchy croutons.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sprinkling of sweet raisins and a dollop of yoghurt add texture and flavour to this spiced salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Recipe editor Angela Casley suggests adding a topping of spicy chorizo to this deeply roasted cauliflower for an extra kick.

Photo / Supplied

This deep-fried dish will delight vegetarians — it’s glazed with honey and lemon and served with sour cream and sweet chilli sauce.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

These hand pies are cheesy, herby and make an easy meal for your lunchbox.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A homemade salsa with salty capers, chopped olives, parsley and parmesan is baked on top of a golden cauliflower steak, for a filling and easy vegetarian dinner.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pair this warming and well-spiced dish with garlicky rice and hot naan.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Enjoy the soft, pillowy textures of this cauliflower rice, encased in a sweet and spicy bite of red pepper.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A sticky and salty glaze adds a whole other depth of flavour to this roasted salad — great for lunch or as a side for dinner.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A honied-tamarind dressing soaks this leafy salad, garnished with toasted slivered almonds. It’s delicious paired with grilled chicken and halloumi too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this spring-appropriate cauliflower soup with homemade croutons or garlicky bread.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A bed of cauliflower rice cushions a grilled and spiced chicken, while a tahini drizzle adds a touch of lemon and runny honey.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian slice also happens to be gluten-free. Recipe editor Angela Casley pairs it with a tangy chutney.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A helping of spicy chorizo and creamy gruyere cheese add moreish flavours to this oven-baked dish.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

A herby aioli, fresh mint and crumbles of feta lift the flavour of these deep-fried nibbles.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this cheesy dish with crusty bread and fresh salad for a filling and nutritious meal.