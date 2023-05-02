Black beans served on slices of white cauliflower look beautiful. The taste is even better with salty capers and olives. Alternatively, the cauliflower can be cut into bite-sized morsels.
CAULIFLOWER STEAKS WITH BLACK BEAN AND OLIVE SALSA RECIPE Makes 4
½ large cauliflower 2 Tbsp olive oil ¼ tsp salt
Salsa 1 cup black beans, drained ½ cup chopped olives 1 Tbsp capers 1 cup grated parmesan ½ cup Italian parsley ¼ tsp salt and pepper
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Cut the cauliflower into 1cm slices and place them on a baking tray. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and place into the oven for 15 minutes.
- For the salsa, combine the beans, olives, capers, parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper in a bowl. Pile it evenly on to the cauliflower pieces. Bake for a further 15 minutes until crispy and golden.
- Serve hot.