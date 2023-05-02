Food & Drink

Baked Cauliflower Steaks With Black Bean & Olive Salsa Recipe

By Angela Casley
Pile them high and cook until crispy and golden. Photo / Babiche Martens

Black beans served on slices of white cauliflower look beautiful. The taste is even better with salty capers and olives. Alternatively, the cauliflower can be cut into bite-sized morsels.

Makes 4
½ large cauliflower

2 Tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp salt
Salsa

1 cup black beans, drained

½ cup chopped olives

1 Tbsp capers

1 cup grated parmesan

½ cup Italian parsley

¼ tsp salt and pepper
  1. Preheat the oven to 180C.
  2. Cut the cauliflower into 1cm slices and place them on a baking tray. Drizzle with oil, sprinkle with salt and place into the oven for 15 minutes.
  3. For the salsa, combine the beans, olives, capers, parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper in a bowl. Pile it evenly on to the cauliflower pieces. Bake for a further 15 minutes until crispy and golden.
  4. Serve hot.

