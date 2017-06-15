Cauliflower & Potato Salad Recipe

For this salad, a cauliflower would be cut fresh from the garden and tossed in some aromatic spices along with scrubbed potatoes boiled and cut small. Sultanas add a little sweetness. Serve as part of a bigger meal, or simply with a piece of grilled fish placed on top, with a squeeze of lemon and a dollop of yoghurt.
- Place the potatoes into a pot of salted water. Cook for 10 minutes until a knife will insert easily. Remove and cool enough to handle then cut into smaller pieces.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the whole cumin cooking for 1 minute until fragrant. Add the ground cumin, coriander, turmeric and cayenne.
- Add the cauliflower and toss through, continuing to cook until just softened. Add the potatoes and sultanas, stirring through to absorb all the flavours and heat through.
- Serve hot, garnished with almonds and coriander. Add a side dish of thick yoghurt.