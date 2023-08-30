When your makrut lime tree is loaded with leaves, this recipe is a great use for them. They can also be frozen for later use or added to a cream custard to make a delicious icecream. Makrut lime is such a wonderful, under-utilised leaf.
SASHIMI WITH MAKRUT LIME OIL RECIPE Serves 4
4-5 makrut lime leaves ½ tsp salt 1 tsp caster sugar ¼ cup avocado oil ¼ cup flavourless oil 300g fresh fish Microgreens, to decorate
- Remove the spine from the makrut lime leaves, then chop them finely. Place into a mortar and pestle with the salt and sugar. Grind until you can smell the wonderful aroma of the leaves.
- Place into a small pot with the two oils. Slowly warm through for 5-10 minutes, keeping an eye on it. Remove from the heat and let it sit for at least 30 minutes or longer if time allows. Store in a jar. Before serving, strain all the leaves from the oil.
- To serve, thinly slice the fish across the grain and place it on to a platter. Drizzle with a little makrut lime oil and sprinkle a few microgreens.