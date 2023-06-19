These Crispy Pork Rice Paper Rolls Are Perfect For Dunking

Once wet, rice paper will stick to itself, so don’t pile the parcels on top of each other. Keep them warm in the oven if you need to. These are just as delicious using chicken mince.
CRISPY PORK RICE PAPER ROLLS RECIPE Makes 12-15
450g pork mince 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 tsp grated ginger ½ cup chopped coriander, plus extra leaves for wrapping 1 spring onion, finely chopped 2 tsp lime zest 1 Tbsp sweet chilli 1 tsp sesame oil 2 tsp fish sauce ½ tsp salt and pepper Rice paper Oil, to fry
To serve ¼ cup sweet chilli sauce
- Into a large bowl place the mince, garlic, ginger, coriander, spring onion, zest, sweet chilli, sesame oil, fish sauce, salt and pepper, mixing until well combined.
- Dip the rice paper into hot water and place it on to a clean bench. Place a tablespoon of mixture into the middle. Top with a coriander leaf and wrap into a parcel. Set aside and repeat until the mixture is all gone. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- To cook, heat 1 cm oil in a frying pan. Cook one parcel to test the temperature, turning it once during cooking. (A good excuse to taste the first one.) Then cook the others, a few at a time, without allowing them to touch each other.
- Serve warm with sweet chilli sauce.