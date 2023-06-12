Any colour kūmara is fine for this dish. The cooking time may vary depending on what size the kūmara is. To check it’s cooked, a small sharp knife should insert easily.
BAKED KŪMARA WITH CANNELLINI AND FETA SALAD RECIPE Serves 4
4 orange kūmara 1 Tbsp olive oil ½ tsp salt
Salad 2 Tbsp olive oil ½ red onion, sliced 2 cloves garlic 1 cup drained cannellini beans 1 cup chopped tomatoes ½ cup chopped Italian parsley ¼ cup green olives, halved Salt and pepper 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 tsp brown sugar 100g feta, crumbled
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Rub kūmara with 1 tablespoon oil, season, then place them onto a baking tray. Cook in the middle of the oven for 35-40 minutes or until softened.
- While they bake make the salad. In a large frying pan heat the remaining oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened.
- Add the beans, tomatoes, parsley, olives, salt, pepper, balsamic and sugar, cooking for 5 minutes or until well combined and warmed through.
- To serve, split the hot kūmara down the middle but not right through. Spoon over the bean mixture, then sprinkle with feta and extra parsley.