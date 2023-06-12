Food & Drink

Update Your Oven-Roasted Kūmara With Cannellini & Feta Salad

By Angela Casley
A favourite root vegetable is dressed in salty feta and hearty beans. Photo / Babiche Martens

Any colour kūmara is fine for this dish. The cooking time may vary depending on what size the kūmara is. To check it’s cooked, a small sharp knife should insert easily.

BAKED KŪMARA WITH CANNELLINI AND FETA SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4
4 orange kūmara

1 Tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt
Salad

2 Tbsp olive oil

½ red onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic

1 cup drained cannellini beans

1 cup chopped tomatoes

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

¼ cup green olives, halved

Salt and pepper

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp brown sugar

100g feta, crumbled
  1. Preheat the oven to 170C.
  2. Rub kūmara with 1 tablespoon oil, season, then place them onto a baking tray. Cook in the middle of the oven for 35-40 minutes or until softened.
  3. While they bake make the salad. In a large frying pan heat the remaining oil. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes until softened.
  4. Add the beans, tomatoes, parsley, olives, salt, pepper, balsamic and sugar, cooking for 5 minutes or until well combined and warmed through.
  5. To serve, split the hot kūmara down the middle but not right through. Spoon over the bean mixture, then sprinkle with feta and extra parsley.

