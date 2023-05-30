I haven’t peeled the persimmons for this recipe, but if you would prefer to, go ahead, especially if they’re firm. If yours are a little soft, leave the skin on so they will hold their shape. If you can’t find radicchio, use a crisp lettuce like cos.
PAN-FRIED PERSIMMON AND RADICCHIO SALAD RECIPE Serves 4
1 Tbsp walnut oil or light oil 2 firm persimmons, cut into wedges ¼ tsp ground ginger 1 Tbsp maple syrup 2 Tbsp lemon juice ½ radicchio, leaves torn ½ cup toasted hazelnuts 50g crumbled feta
Dressing 1 Tbsp light oil 1 Tbsp maple syrup 2 tsp lemon juice
- Warm the oil in a non-stick pan. Add the persimmon wedges. Sprinkle with ginger, then add the maple syrup and lemon juice. Slowly cook, turning once, for 8-10 minutes or until softened. Remove them from the pan and cool.
- Place the radicchio leaves on a platter. Add the persimmon, hazelnuts and feta.
- For the dressing, combine the oil, maple syrup and lemon juice. Drizzle over the top before serving.