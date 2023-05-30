Food & Drink

A Breezy, Pan-Fried Persimmon & Radicchio Salad

By Angela Casley
You'll be richly rewarded with toasted hazelnuts and creamy feta. Photo / Babiche Martens

I haven’t peeled the persimmons for this recipe, but if you would prefer to, go ahead, especially if they’re firm. If yours are a little soft, leave the skin on so they will hold their shape. If you can’t find radicchio, use a crisp lettuce like cos.

PAN-FRIED PERSIMMON AND RADICCHIO SALAD RECIPE

Serves 4
1 Tbsp walnut oil or light oil

2 firm persimmons, cut into wedges

¼ tsp ground ginger

1 Tbsp maple syrup

2 Tbsp lemon juice

½ radicchio, leaves torn

½ cup toasted hazelnuts

50g crumbled feta
Dressing

1 Tbsp light oil

1 Tbsp maple syrup

2 tsp lemon juice
  1. Warm the oil in a non-stick pan. Add the persimmon wedges. Sprinkle with ginger, then add the maple syrup and lemon juice. Slowly cook, turning once, for 8-10 minutes or until softened. Remove them from the pan and cool.
  2. Place the radicchio leaves on a platter. Add the persimmon, hazelnuts and feta.
  3. For the dressing, combine the oil, maple syrup and lemon juice. Drizzle over the top before serving.

