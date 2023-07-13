20 Seafood Recipes That’ll Go Down Swimmingly This Weekend

There are almost as many seafood recipes as there are reasons to love seafood: slow-cook for decadence, pan-fry for crispness, or heat on the stovetop for something warming.

This collection of recipes spans everything from a salty halloumi, olive and prawn dish, to a hearty Spanish seafood roast (best shared) and fish pies topped with creamy kūmara mash. Just make sure to stock up on a loaf of crusty bread for any leftover sauces.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The quick-fired halloumi is a real highlight, especially when paired with a simple tomato sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These crunchy little morsels will go down a treat before dinner, or as a shared plate over lunchtime.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This luscious mousse is a bit labour-intensive, but it yields an impressive spread for guests. Serve on crunchy bagel shards with homemade pickled cucumber.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re after lighter fare or want an elevated side salad for a dinner party, this punchy scallop serving might be the one for you.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Zesty, spicy and slightly messy — these prawns are a lovely shared starter. Close your eyes, and it’s summer!

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dine on deliciously crunchy white fish or salmon with this simple panko breadcrumb. We think it's best served with a simple aioli and wasabi dipping sauce.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Meltingly soft mussels and crunchy croutons? This chowder is a winter staple.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Make sure to keep the size of the vegetables uniform so they cook evenly.

Photo / Babiche Martens

There’s no pastry to mess around with for this delectable smoked fish pie, topped with a delicious kūmara mash.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sometimes you want to keep your spaghetti simple with a generous serving of prawns and cockles.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The aromatic filling for this fish means it slow-bakes in flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bisque bolsters the sweet seafood flavours of crayfish with chopped onions, carrot and a good slosh of brandy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Thinly sliced broccolini and a whole lot of lemon keep this pasta dish feeling light and breezy.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The garlicky pea mash is lightened with a bit of lemon or lime juice, and slathered to complement the crumbed kahawai fillets.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Basil, thyme and celery add balance to this rich, tomato-ey steamed mussels recipe.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Can’t find crayfish? Large banana prawns work well in this pasta dish too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

With white wine and cream, this oven-baked dish is rich and saucy.

Photo / Supplied

Lay all your love on this comforting spiced soup.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bountiful seafood dish is easier than it looks. Simply allow the ingredients to melt away together in the oven.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sprinkle this baked fish with parsley and serve hot, with a green salad and crusty bread.