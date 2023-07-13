20 Seafood Recipes That’ll Go Down Swimmingly This Weekend

There are almost as many seafood recipes as there are reasons to love seafood: slow-cook for decadence, pan-fry for crispness, or heat on the stovetop for something warming.
This collection of recipes spans everything from a salty halloumi, olive and prawn dish, to a hearty Spanish seafood roast (best shared)
The quick-fired halloumi is a real highlight, especially when paired with a simple tomato sauce.
These crunchy little morsels will go down a treat before dinner, or as a shared plate over lunchtime.
This luscious mousse is a bit labour-intensive, but it yields an impressive spread for guests. Serve on crunchy bagel shards with homemade pickled cucumber.
If you’re after lighter fare or want an elevated side salad for a dinner party, this punchy scallop serving might be the one for you.
Zesty, spicy and slightly messy — these prawns are a lovely shared starter. Close your eyes, and it’s summer!
Dine on deliciously crunchy white fish or salmon with this simple panko breadcrumb. We think it’s best served with a simple aioli and wasabi dipping sauce.
Meltingly soft mussels and crunchy croutons? This chowder is a winter staple.
Make sure to keep the size of the vegetables uniform so they cook evenly.
There’s no pastry to mess around with for this delectable smoked fish pie, topped with a delicious kūmara mash.
Sometimes you want to keep your spaghetti simple with a generous serving of prawns and cockles.
The aromatic filling for this fish means it slow-bakes in flavour.
This bisque bolsters the sweet seafood flavours of crayfish with chopped onions, carrot and a good slosh of brandy.
Thinly sliced broccolini and a whole lot of lemon keep this pasta dish feeling light and breezy.
The garlicky pea mash is lightened with a bit of lemon or lime juice, and slathered to complement the crumbed kahawai fillets.
Basil, thyme and celery add balance to this rich, tomato-ey steamed mussels recipe.
Can’t find crayfish? Large banana prawns work well in this pasta dish too.
With white wine and cream, this oven-baked dish is rich and saucy.
Lay all your love on this comforting spiced soup.
This bountiful seafood dish is easier than it looks. Simply allow the ingredients to melt away together in the oven.
Sprinkle this baked fish with parsley and serve hot, with a green salad and crusty bread.