For beautiful-looking kebabs, keep the size of the vegetables uniform so they cook evenly.
- Into a small bowl, place the garlic, zest, parsley, sage, oil, salt, and pepper.
- Place the kingfish into a large bowl and add the garlic mixture, combining well.
- Take your skewers and thread on the fish and vegetables alternatively until all are used up. Drizzle over any leftover marinade from the bowl.
- To cook the skewers, heat your barbecue to medium. Brush the skewers with the extra oil. Cook for 5-8 minutes on each side, turning for even cooking.
- Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon and a good dollop of aioli.