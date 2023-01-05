Food & Drink

These Vegetable & Kingfish Kebabs Are A Perfect Summer Lunch

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

For beautiful-looking kebabs, keep the size of the vegetables uniform so they cook evenly.

VEGETABLE AND KINGFISH KEBABS RECIPE

Makes 10-12

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Zest of 1 lemon

½ cup chopped parsley

2 Tbsp chopped sage

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp salt and pepper

1 kg kingfish, cut into 2cm pieces

1 red pepper, cut into cubes

1 red onion, cut into chunks

2 courgettes, sliced 1cm

1 punnet cherry tomatoes

2 Tbsp oil to cook

To serve: lemon to squeeze; ½ cup aioli
  1. Into a small bowl, place the garlic, zest, parsley, sage, oil, salt, and pepper.
  2. Place the kingfish into a large bowl and add the garlic mixture, combining well.
  3. Take your skewers and thread on the fish and vegetables alternatively until all are used up. Drizzle over any leftover marinade from the bowl.
  4. To cook the skewers, heat your barbecue to medium. Brush the skewers with the extra oil. Cook for 5-8 minutes on each side, turning for even cooking.
  5. Serve hot with a squeeze of lemon and a good dollop of aioli.

