These Barbecued Tiger Prawns Barbecued Are Zesty, Spicy & Delicious

By Angela Casley
Photo / Babiche Martens

Serving these prawns with a finger bowl is always a good idea as there is a bit of messy dismantling of shells to do. These prawns are zesty and spicy with the addition of red chilli, ginger and lime. They’re the ideal summer appetiser.

BARBECUE CHILLI TIGER PRAWNS RECIPE

Serves 6

500g tiger prawns, thawed

1 Tbsp grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, grated

1 red chilli, chopped small

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp fish sauce

1 Tbsp olive oil

¼ tsp salt

2 limes, 1 zested and juiced
  1. Into a large bowl place the prawns. Add the ginger, garlic, chilli, sesame oil, fish sauce, olive oil, salt and lime zest, tossing to combine. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
  2. Place the prawns onto skewers, ideally metal, that won’t burn through. Preheat a barbecue to medium heat. Cook the prawns for 3 or 4 minutes on each side. Remove and serve hot with a good squeeze of lime.

