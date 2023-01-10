Serving these prawns with a finger bowl is always a good idea as there is a bit of messy dismantling of shells to do. These prawns are zesty and spicy with the addition of red chilli, ginger and lime. They’re the ideal summer appetiser.
- Into a large bowl place the prawns. Add the ginger, garlic, chilli, sesame oil, fish sauce, olive oil, salt and lime zest, tossing to combine. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
- Place the prawns onto skewers, ideally metal, that won’t burn through. Preheat a barbecue to medium heat. Cook the prawns for 3 or 4 minutes on each side. Remove and serve hot with a good squeeze of lime.