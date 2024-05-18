This hearty, carby, soupy meal will be a salve to cold winter evenings.

The best thing about soup is using one pot. Not only is it quick and simple, it’s easy to make when arriving home from a busy day.

FISH WITH VEGETABLE BROTH RECIPE Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil
1 onion, diced
1 carrot, diced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
1 tsp Tuscan herbs
4 tomatoes, diced
100g sliced mushrooms
750ml chicken stock
80g fettuccine
4 x 100g fillets white fish
8 stoneless green olives, halved
¼ cup dill leaves
¼ cup chopped parsley

Heat the oil in a large, heavy-based pan. Add the onion, carrot and garlic, cooking on low heat for 10 minutes to soften. Add the Tuscan herbs, tomatoes, mushrooms, and stock to a simmer. Add the pasta and cook until done, around 10 minutes. Before serving, place the four fillets in the broth and let them poach for 4 minutes or until just cooked. Remove carefully. Add the chopped olives, dill and parsley to the broth. Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot in bowls topped with a piece of fish, an extra couple of olives and additional herbs.

