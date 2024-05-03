21 Pasta Recipes That Promise Plenty Of Comfort

There’s gnudi, gnocchi, spaghetti and much more carby recipes.
Our local culinary scene boasts lovely bowlfuls of comforting pasta — in Auckland, we think of Aigo’s Italian-Korean fare and Pici’s parmesan plates.
We can also create this distinct sense of cosiness in our kitchens. Whether you opt
Recipe editor Angela Casley recommends properly equipping with parmesan, black pepper, fresh herbs and lemon. Finishing with these flavours creates moreish complexity (along with intense visual appeal).
Ribbons of soft courgette meld with thick and flat pasta noodles in this simple vegetarian dish, finished with a heavy shower of parmesan cheese.
Tomato, basil, cheese and pepper — this vibrant bowl celebrates classic flavours with a few punchy additions.
This textural wonder sees toasty and crunchy breadcrumbs tossed through a tangle of soft pasta. Serve with a green salad.
Fennel introduces some fresh anise flavour to this creamy pasta, while almonds supply a satisfying crunch.
This viridescent pasta dish comes from the kitchen of Osteria Uno, an Italian restaurant on Auckland’s North Shore. The gnudi is made from ricotta, giving way to ultra-creamy textures (balanced with fresh watercress).
Seeking a super-quick dinner? This pasta oven-bake may be your solution. After a quick grilling, this dish rewards with a crispy top. Garnish with flat-leaf parsley.
Recipe editor Angela Casley has just plated this comforting chicken pasta recipe. The dish has the addition of caramelised mushroom for a warm, savoury flavour.
Slow-cooked beef, enriched with wine, tomato and stock, finds a perfect pairing in a bed of pappardelle.
This vegetarian option is packed with greens. Turn to shards of parmesan for a sense of decadence.
Turn to autumn’s seasonal vegetables for this warming, meatless meal. Starchy carbs, like pumpkin or potato, will create creamy textures in place of dairy additions.
Whole basil leaves and fresh black pepper add simple elevation to this cheesy salad. This pasta is particularly portable if you’re after a lunchbox-friendly meal.
Mushrooms produce strong umami flavours in this plant-forward carbonara bowl.
Rick Stein supplies this recipe for homemade gnocchi, pairing the potato pasta with garlic, cherry tomatoes and a pinch of chilli.
Donna Hay’s take on spaghetti involves sourdough breadcrumbs and enriching egg yolks. A hint of lemon rind supplies freshness to the cheesy bowl.
Crumbles of feta produce tang within this vegetable-packed pasta dish. Black olives also bring strong salty notes.
This truffle pasta is a versatile plate for pairing — simply swap summery asparagus for an autumnal stock (think broccoli or Brussels sprouts).
Fridge overflowing with market produce? Turn to this gnocchi. It embraces vegetables of any variety.
This is an undeniable, cartoonish classic. Its starring role in Lady and the Tramp has enhanced the dish’s sense of romance too (date night calls!).
A hearty squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of grated parmesan is a must to finish this fish dish.
This simple dinner is free of fuss. Mix in sauteed vegetables with rigatoni and top with cheese.
This linguine is a little salty and a little spicy. Angela Casley suggests finishing with lemon and thyme leaves.