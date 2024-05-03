21 Pasta Recipes That Promise Plenty Of Comfort

There’s gnudi, gnocchi, spaghetti and much more carby recipes.

Our local culinary scene boasts lovely bowlfuls of comforting pasta — in Auckland, we think of Aigo’s Italian-Korean fare and Pici’s parmesan plates.

We can also create this distinct sense of cosiness in our kitchens. Whether you opt for slow-cooked beef or super-quick caramelised mushroom, you can find satisfaction in pairing pillowy pasta with warming, savoury notes.

Recipe editor Angela Casley recommends properly equipping with parmesan, black pepper, fresh herbs and lemon. Finishing with these flavours creates moreish complexity (along with intense visual appeal).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Ribbons of soft courgette meld with thick and flat pasta noodles in this simple vegetarian dish, finished with a heavy shower of parmesan cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tomato, basil, cheese and pepper — this vibrant bowl celebrates classic flavours with a few punchy additions.

Photo / Supplied

This textural wonder sees toasty and crunchy breadcrumbs tossed through a tangle of soft pasta. Serve with a green salad.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fennel introduces some fresh anise flavour to this creamy pasta, while almonds supply a satisfying crunch.

Photo / Jason Oxenham

This viridescent pasta dish comes from the kitchen of Osteria Uno, an Italian restaurant on Auckland’s North Shore. The gnudi is made from ricotta, giving way to ultra-creamy textures (balanced with fresh watercress).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Seeking a super-quick dinner? This pasta oven-bake may be your solution. After a quick grilling, this dish rewards with a crispy top. Garnish with flat-leaf parsley.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Recipe editor Angela Casley has just plated this comforting chicken pasta recipe. The dish has the addition of caramelised mushroom for a warm, savoury flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Slow-cooked beef, enriched with wine, tomato and stock, finds a perfect pairing in a bed of pappardelle.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian option is packed with greens. Turn to shards of parmesan for a sense of decadence.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Turn to autumn’s seasonal vegetables for this warming, meatless meal. Starchy carbs, like pumpkin or potato, will create creamy textures in place of dairy additions.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Whole basil leaves and fresh black pepper add simple elevation to this cheesy salad. This pasta is particularly portable if you’re after a lunchbox-friendly meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mushrooms produce strong umami flavours in this plant-forward carbonara bowl.

Photo / Supplied

Rick Stein supplies this recipe for homemade gnocchi, pairing the potato pasta with garlic, cherry tomatoes and a pinch of chilli.

Photo / Supplied

Donna Hay’s take on spaghetti involves sourdough breadcrumbs and enriching egg yolks. A hint of lemon rind supplies freshness to the cheesy bowl.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Crumbles of feta produce tang within this vegetable-packed pasta dish. Black olives also bring strong salty notes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This truffle pasta is a versatile plate for pairing — simply swap summery asparagus for an autumnal stock (think broccoli or Brussels sprouts).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fridge overflowing with market produce? Turn to this gnocchi. It embraces vegetables of any variety.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This is an undeniable, cartoonish classic. Its starring role in Lady and the Tramp has enhanced the dish’s sense of romance too (date night calls!).

Photo / Babiche Martens

A hearty squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of grated parmesan is a must to finish this fish dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple dinner is free of fuss. Mix in sauteed vegetables with rigatoni and top with cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This linguine is a little salty and a little spicy. Angela Casley suggests finishing with lemon and thyme leaves.