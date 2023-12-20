British celebrity chef Rick Stein shares a recipe for gnocchi from his new book, Simple Suppers.
Using a pack of ready-made gnocchi makes this a really quick supper. Peeling the prawns and boiling up the shells takes a few moments but it’s well worth it to extract every bit of their wonderful flavour.
- Peel the prawns, cut the meat into small pieces and set aside. Put the heads and shells in a pan with half the oil, half the garlic and half the tomatoes, then fry gently for 3 minutes.
- Add the chicken stock or water and boil until the liquid has reduced down to 4 or 5 tablespoons. Pass this through a sieve, taste and season and set aside until ready to serve.
- Cook the gnocchi in a pan of salted boiling water until they pop to the surface, then drain.
- Heat the remaining olive oil in the pan and add the rest of the garlic and the chilli flakes, then the prawns and remaining cherry tomatoes. Cook for a minute or so until the prawns are hot (and have turned pink), then stir in the gnocchi. Season with salt, pepper and shredded basil.
- Divide between 4 bowls and spoon over the reserved sauce.
Recipe extracted from Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers: A brand new collection of more than 120 recipes by Rick Stein. Published by Penguin Random House, $65.