Rick Stein’s Gnocchi With Tomatoes, Prawns & Basil Recipe

By Rick Stein
This deeply comforting gnocchi recipe is easier than you think — a few herbs make things feel special.

British celebrity chef Rick Stein shares a recipe for gnocchi from his new book, Simple Suppers.

Using a pack of ready-made gnocchi makes this a really quick supper. Peeling the prawns and boiling up the shells takes a few moments but it’s well worth it to extract every bit of their wonderful flavour.

GNOCCHI WITH TOMATOES, PRAWNS AND BASIL RECIPE

Serves 4

300g raw prawns in the shell (defrosted if frozen)

40ml olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

250g cherry tomatoes, quartered

150ml chicken stock or water

600g gnocchi

Pinch of chilli flakes

Small handful of basil leaves, shredded

Salt and black pepper
  1. Peel the prawns, cut the meat into small pieces and set aside. Put the heads and shells in a pan with half the oil, half the garlic and half the tomatoes, then fry gently for 3 minutes.
  2. Add the chicken stock or water and boil until the liquid has reduced down to 4 or 5 tablespoons. Pass this through a sieve, taste and season and set aside until ready to serve.
  3. Cook the gnocchi in a pan of salted boiling water until they pop to the surface, then drain.
  4. Heat the remaining olive oil in the pan and add the rest of the garlic and the chilli flakes, then the prawns and remaining cherry tomatoes. Cook for a minute or so until the prawns are hot (and have turned pink), then stir in the gnocchi. Season with salt, pepper and shredded basil.
  5. Divide between 4 bowls and spoon over the reserved sauce.

Recipe extracted from Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers: A brand new collection of more than 120 recipes by Rick Stein. Published by Penguin Random House, $65.

