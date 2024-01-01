Jordan and Sarah Macdonald, the team behind busy cafe and bistro Duo in Birkenhead , have brought their delicious take on Italian fare to Auckland’s North Shore with their latest venture Osteria Uno . Here they share the recipe for one of their popular dishes so you can recreate the magic at home this summer.

This dish is a knock-out and super easy to make. We’ve included the recipe for the fermented chilli sauce but you can substitute it with sriracha. You could also sub in any type of seafood (from frozen prawns to freshly caught fish). We love the bucatini as all the sauce goes into the holes of each piece of pasta but you can use any shape of pasta.