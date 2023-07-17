These Flaky Salmon Noodle Parcels Are Easier Than You Think

These parcels are great to serve to guests. They are tidy and simply need baking at the last minute. Kecap manis is sweet soy sauce available from supermarkets.
STICKY SALMON AND NOODLE PARCELS RECIPE Serves 4
Sauce ¼ cup sweet chilli ¼ cup kecap manis 1 Tbsp grated ginger 2 tsp sesame oil 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp water
200g rice noodles, cooked 4 x 120g pieces salmon, bones removed 1 cup chopped coriander 1 Tbsp roughly chopped peanuts 1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds, to sprinkle
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Make four parcels with baking paper by tying the ends with string.
- For the sauce, combine the sweet chilli, kecap manis, ginger, oil, zest, juice and water in a bowl.
- Into each paper parcel place a large handful of cooked noodles. Top with a piece of salmon. Generously spoon over the sauce, reserving a little for a final brush. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until the salmon is just cooked. Remove and add any remaining drizzle.
- To serve, sprinkle with coriander, peanuts and sesame seeds.