Snap 1-2cm from the woody end of the asparagus. The rest is usable. If they are super thick, slice them down the centre at the thickest part for even cooking.
ASPARAGUS, FISH AND PRAWN RISOTTO RECIPE Serves 4
1 bunch of asparagus, ends trimmed 25g butter 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 small onion, diced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 cup Arborio rice ½ cup white wine 1 litre fish stock, hot 1 Tbsp lemon zest 200g white fish, cubed 200g raw prawns 2 Tbsp chopped dill ¾ cup of grated parmesan, to serve Salt and pepper, to taste
- For the garnish, peel 2 pieces of asparagus into thin slices and blanch them for 1 minute, then reserve for the top. Chop the remainder into 2cm pieces.
- Melt the butter with the oil in a heavy pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 5 minutes to soften, but don’t brown.
- Add the Arborio, stirring for 2 minutes, then the wine, stirring until it has evaporated. Add half the fish stock, stirring continuously for 10 minutes, then add the remaining stock, cooking for 15 minutes until the rice is just cooked. Add the asparagus pieces for a further 5 minutes of cooking along with the lemon zest, fish pieces and prawns, stirring until all just cooked through.
- Fold through the dill and half the parmesan and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve the risotto hot with the shaved asparagus on top and sprinkle with the remaining parmesan.