British chef Rick Stein shares a recipe for fish pie from his new book Simple Suppers.
I love a fish pie but I do realise that there are a lot of processes involved, although the great thing is that when you come to serving, there’s nothing to do except take it out of the oven. I’ve made this recipe as simple as possible by not having a proper bechamel sauce or mashed potato, as you would for a traditional fish pie. I made a traditional one for my family, including grandchildren, last Easter assuming everyone loved a fish pie, but that generation was not at all keen. Next Easter I’ll be serving it like this, with a puff pastry top.
- Preheat the oven to 200C/Fan 180C. Heat the milk in a wide pan, add the fish and poach for 3-5 minutes. Take the pan off the heat, then lift the fish out with a slotted spoon, leaving the milk in the pan. When the fish is cool enough to handle, peel off any skin and gently break the flesh into large chunks. Allow the milk to cool a little.
- In a small bowl, mix together the egg yolks and cornflour to form a paste. Gradually whisk in about a ladleful of the poaching milk. Place the pan of milk over a low heat and whisk in the egg yolk mixture, then stir over a medium heat until you have a thickened creamy sauce. Stir in the grated cheese, wine and parsley, then taste and season with salt and pepper.
- Add the fish, sauce and prawns to an ovenproof dish, about 20 x 30cm in size, and gently combine. Top with the pastry and brush with milk or egg yolk. Slash the pastry a couple of times to allow steam to escape and bake for 25–30 minutes until the pastry is golden and risen. Serve with peas, broccoli or green leafy vegetables.
Recipe extracted from Rick Stein’s Simple Suppers: A brand new collection of over 120 recipes by Rick Stein. Published by Penguin Random House, $65.