I love a fish pie but I do realise that there are a lot of processes involved, although the great thing is that when you come to serving, there’s nothing to do except take it out of the oven. I’ve made this recipe as simple as possible by not having a proper bechamel sauce or mashed potato, as you would for a traditional fish pie. I made a traditional one for my family, including grandchildren, last Easter assuming everyone loved a fish pie, but that generation was not at all keen. Next Easter I’ll be serving it like this, with a puff pastry top.