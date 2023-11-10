It won’t feel like anything is missing from these satisfying vegetarian recipes, from seasonal salads to pull-apart flatbreads and a meaty (but meatless) mushroom burger.

Nailing vegetarian cooking is all about developing your cooking techniques and honing your palate for great flavour combinations. To bring out intended flavours means paying close attention to the methods and seasonings you choose.

If you’re looking for something super savoury, then you should consider oven-roasting or pan-frying. If you’d like a more luscious dish, then a slow cook will be most rewarding. A hit of something crisp? Leave the vegetables as is, and opt for something pickled or caramelised to accompany the garden-fresh plating.

You’ll also find certain sauces and seasonings complement particular vegetables more than others. Miso is great with mushrooms, eggplant and pumpkin. Parmesan adds a sharp flavour to earthier stocks like asparagus and kale. Lemon and lime can help to lift the saltiness of fried halloumi or slow-cooked jackfruit.

It’s all about experimentation and learning how to enjoy, enhance or counter the notes already present in your ingredients.

These recipes are a good place to start. If you’re seeking comfort, there are plenty of warming options — think one-pot slow-cooked chilli beans, brothy noodles and pillowy gnocchi. Elsewhere, turn to halloumi or jackfruit tacos, charred corn and mushroom flatbreads or a melty toasted sandwich.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This hearty brown rice bowl mixes slow-cooked silverbeet and garlicky chilli beans.

Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Add seasonally appropriate vegetables to these halved capsicums, along with couscous cooked in a flavourful vegetable stock.

Photo / Supplied

Crispy and chewy halloumi is a moreish filling for vegetarian tacos, with an added, super-sweet mango salsa balancing out the savoury flavours.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The luscious flavours of this slow-cooked vegetarian pasta are brought out with a glug of high-quality olive oil and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These salty burgers are best served with a hefty dollop of aioli, spread of avocado and a couple of sweet-sour pickles.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Revel in the deep, umami flavours of this spaghetti and season with a fine chop of parsley. A good helping of cheese is most welcome too.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Oven-roasted cauliflower and asparagus bring a lush and tasty flavour to this filling salad. Make a large batch of the caramel walnuts, to add to desserts.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This breezy one-pot meal is enhanced with a really slow simmer, bringing out the sweetness of the pumpkin and dried dates.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Jackfruit is a classic substitution for pulled pork, paired here with soft, flour-based tortillas and crunchy, cooling cucumber.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’ve never tried a grilled avocado, this is the perfect recipe to try. It’s extra creamy and complemented with a deeper flavour. A light touch of lemon zest and juice keeps this salad bowl nice and bright.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vibrant tart is ideal for a picnic, or an easy grab for lunch. A few dollops of ricotta mean an extra creamy texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Flaky, cheesy and toasty — this filo pie recipe will become a staple for the spring and summer months. Serve with your favourite chutney (tomato works particularly well).

Photo / Supplied

Not sure what to bring to a barbecue? Try this vegetarian mushroom patty, from burger expert Martin Nordin, paired with a rich blue cheese and caramelised onions.

Photo / Babiche Martens

An extra sprinkling of ginger adds a punch to these striking fritters, which make a crispy and moreish bed to squeaky halloumi.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salty olive salsa will be a fridge staple you turn to, adding a puckering salty taste to many of your favourite savoury dishes.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Miso, mushrooms and slow-cooked pumpkin — these slurpy noodles, garnished with coriander, are full of flavour.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Serve this grilled eggplant and couscous salad with salty flatbread and a really good hummus. Bursts of sweetness from the pomegranate will delight dinner party guests.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Shards of parmesan are an attractive sprinkling for this simple pasta, folded through with courgette and mushrooms.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A cheesy toasted sandwich makes for a breezy meal on a busy weeknight — you could swap this blue cheese for another punchy variety or opt for something melty (think mozzarella or gruyere).

Photo / Babiche Martens

This saucy bowl could also be served for breakfast if you’ve got leftovers. A runny egg yolk adds a luscious texture to the garlicky rice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The trick with bok choy is to give it just a light pan-fry — it stays nice and crispy but melds well with the rest of your meal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tomato passata and slow-roasted vegetables are delicious when topped with a runny cheese. Finish with basil and plenty of salt and pepper.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Caramelised onions, well-spiced butter beans and a topping of thyme make this one-pot meal a hearty and warming dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This flatbread recipe is one you can make all year. Throughout the spring and summer seasons, charred corn, creamy avocado and crispy lettuce are appropriate company.

Photo / Supplied

Crispy breadcrumbs are mixed through this garlicky pasta to make a comforting dish that’s there for you any time you need it.