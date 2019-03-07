Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers With Couscous

Peppers are very underrated and make a great vessel to add tasty combinations. Today couscous is the base to a light salad that doesn’t need to go back in the oven. Make your own variation or add feta, other herbs, crispy bacon or whatever tickles your fancy.
Serves 4
- Preheat an oven to 180C.
- Place the peppers on a baking tray and roast for 20 minutes until the skin has softened. Remove, cool, cut in half and remove the seeds.
- Place the couscous in a bowl and pour over the hot stock. Cover and sit for 10 minutes, then fluff with fork.
- Add the avocado, spring onion, cucumber, tomatoes, zest, juice, oil, herbs, salt and pepper to taste.
- Fill the peppers with the couscous salad and serve the yoghurt on the side, for drizzling over. Depending on the size of peppers, you may have a little left to enjoy later.