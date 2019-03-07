Food & Drink

Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers With Couscous

By Angela Casley
Viva
This recipe is easily adaptable to incorporate whatever you have on hand. Photo / Babiche Martens

Peppers are very underrated and make a great vessel to add tasty combinations. Today couscous is the base to a light salad that doesn’t need to go back in the oven. Make your own variation or add feta, other herbs, crispy bacon or whatever tickles your fancy.

VEGETARIAN STUFFED PEPPERS WITH COUSCOUS RECIPE

Serves 4

4 peppers

1 cup couscous

2 cups hot chicken or vegetable stock

1 ripe avocado, cubed

1 spring onion, chopped finely

½ cucumber, cubed

4 tomatoes, cut small

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsps avocado oil

Juice of ½ lemon

1 cup chopped fresh herbs

Salt and pepper to taste
To serve

1 cup Greek yoghurt mixed with 2 Tbsp lemon juice
  1. Preheat an oven to 180C.
  2. Place the peppers on a baking tray and roast for 20 minutes until the skin has softened. Remove, cool, cut in half and remove the seeds.
  3. Place the couscous in a bowl and pour over the hot stock. Cover and sit for 10 minutes, then fluff with fork.
  4. Add the avocado, spring onion, cucumber, tomatoes, zest, juice, oil, herbs, salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Fill the peppers with the couscous salad and serve the yoghurt on the side, for drizzling over. Depending on the size of peppers, you may have a little left to enjoy later.

