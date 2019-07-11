Food & Drink

Vegetarian Chilli Beans With Silverbeet

By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve this chilli with brown rice or spooned over a baked potato. Photo / Babiche Martens

This bean mixture gets better with age, so making it a day or two in advance will only enhance the flavours. It is also perfect to spoon over a baked potato with a blob of sour cream.

VEGETARIAN CHILLI BEANS WITH SILVERBEET RECIPE

Serves 6

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

½ celery stick, sliced thinly

1 carrot, sliced thinly

½ tsp chilli

¼ tsp paprika

420g tin chopped tomatoes

2 x 390g tins mixed beans, drained

2 cups shredded silverbeet

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Cooked brown rice, to serve
  1. In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion, garlic, celery and carrot, cooking for 5 minutes until lightly browned.
  2. Add the chilli and paprika, stirring through for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and beans, bringing to a simmer for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the silverbeet and cook for a further few minutes until wilted and softened.
  3. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Serve hot with cooked steaming brown rice.

