This bean mixture gets better with age, so making it a day or two in advance will only enhance the flavours. It is also perfect to spoon over a baked potato with a blob of sour cream.
VEGETARIAN CHILLI BEANS WITH SILVERBEET RECIPE
Serves 6
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, chopped ½ celery stick, sliced thinly 1 carrot, sliced thinly ½ tsp chilli ¼ tsp paprika 420g tin chopped tomatoes 2 x 390g tins mixed beans, drained 2 cups shredded silverbeet Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste Cooked brown rice, to serve
- In a large pot warm the oil. Add the onion, garlic, celery and carrot, cooking for 5 minutes until lightly browned.
- Add the chilli and paprika, stirring through for 2 minutes until fragrant. Add the tomatoes and beans, bringing to a simmer for 10-15 minutes until slightly thickened. Add the silverbeet and cook for a further few minutes until wilted and softened.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot with cooked steaming brown rice.