Adding a couple of cups of passata to a vegetable and butter bean mixture is a delicious meal knocked up in minutes. Serve it with warm crusty bread to scoop up every last drip.
ONE-POT BUTTER BEANS IN VEGETABLE HERB SAUCE RECIPE
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 red onion, sliced 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 stick celery, chopped 1 grated carrot 1 grated courgette 1 Tbsp lemon zest 3 cups passata Pinch chilli flakes 390g tin butter beans, drained 1/2 cup chopped oregano, plus few leaves to garnish
- Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the onion, garlic and celery, cooking until softened. Add the carrot, courgette and lemon zest cooking for 5 minutes. Stir through the passata and butter beans, chilli flakes, oregano, salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with some warm crusty bread.