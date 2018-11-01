Food & Drink

One-Pot Butter Beans In Vegetable Herb Sauce

By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve this one-pot meal with warm, crusty bread. Photo / Babiche Martens

Adding a couple of cups of passata to a vegetable and butter bean mixture is a delicious meal knocked up in minutes. Serve it with warm crusty bread to scoop up every last drip.

ONE-POT BUTTER BEANS IN VEGETABLE HERB SAUCE RECIPE
2 Tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 stick celery, chopped

1 grated carrot

1 grated courgette

1 Tbsp lemon zest

3 cups passata

Pinch chilli flakes

390g tin butter beans, drained

1/2 cup chopped oregano, plus few leaves to garnish
  1. Heat the oil in a large pan. Add the onion, garlic and celery, cooking until softened. Add the carrot, courgette and lemon zest cooking for 5 minutes. Stir through the passata and butter beans, chilli flakes, oregano, salt and pepper to taste.
  2. Serve with some warm crusty bread.

