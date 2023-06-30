18 One-Pot Meals That’ll Keep Dishwashing At An Absolute Minimum

A one-pot meal can be a lovely solution for dinner during busy weeks. There’s not too much effort required to serve up a flavourful spread and only one big dish to wash up.

With the right mix of spices and herbs, you can leave a pot to cook away on a stovetop or in the oven, without much interruption — it’s a meal that demands a restful evening.

Within this collection, there are flavourful vegetarian options, pork cooked until tender and savoury broths.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This juicy pork is best served with a hefty helping of parmesan cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A coriander flourish tops this warm vegetarian bowl, which Angela Casley suggests serving with warm naan or rice.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This dish bakes with spring onions, fennel and rosemary for an aromatic and easy dinner serving.

Photo / Todd Eyre

Nici Wickes of A Quiet Kitchen shares this recipe for a one-pot meal with “meltingly soft” pork in a rustic looking bowl.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A pinch of chilli flakes and a handful of fresh oregano add a punchier flavour to this simple stewed dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Served with warm cheese and a loaf of crusty bread, this meal is luscious and shareable.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The big dollop of raita, made from yoghurt, cucumber and lime juice, introduces more creamy complexity to this hearty potato curry.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A good squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of zest add freshness to this cheesy risotto.

Photo / Babiche Martins

Is there anything better than a bowl of salty chicken broth and chewy noodles?

Photo / Babiche Martens

Enjoy the strong spices of chorizo sausage alongside a creamy, lemony risotto.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bright and cheery dish is cooked in orange juice and white wine.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

You can add an extra sprinkle of cheese, thyme and a good squeeze of lemon to this serving of simple pasta.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Pops of cherry tomato and a drizzle of herby oil bring a fresh flavour to this vegetarian risotto.

Photo / Supplied

Parsnips, potatoes, garlic and oregano serve as lovely aromatics for this chicken, but you can also serve them up as comforting sides.

Photo / Issy Croker

Anna Jones shares this recipe from ‘One: Pot, Pan, Planet’, which luxuriates in pine nuts, lentils and handfuls of fresh herbs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This vegetarian curry is packed with spices and cooks the eggplant until it’s fall-apart tender.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This quick weeknight dinner pops from a combination of chilli flakes, sundried tomatoes and rich ricotta.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This pasta recipe from Petite Kitchen is stripped back and super-fresh. The asparagus can be swapped out for more appropriate seasonal greens, like courgettes or broccoli.