18 One-Pot Meals That’ll Keep Dishwashing At An Absolute Minimum

A one-pot meal can be a lovely solution for dinner during busy weeks. There’s not too much effort required to serve up a flavourful spread and only one big dish to wash up.
With the right mix of spices and herbs, you can leave a pot to cook away on
Within this collection, there are flavourful vegetarian options, pork cooked until tender and savoury broths.
This juicy pork is best served with a hefty helping of parmesan cheese.
A coriander flourish tops this warm vegetarian bowl, which Angela Casley suggests serving with warm naan or rice.
This dish bakes with spring onions, fennel and rosemary for an aromatic and easy dinner serving.
Nici Wickes of A Quiet Kitchen shares this recipe for a one-pot meal with “meltingly soft” pork in a rustic looking bowl.
A pinch of chilli flakes and a handful of fresh oregano add a punchier flavour to this simple stewed dish.
Served with warm cheese and a loaf of crusty bread, this meal is luscious and shareable.
The big dollop of raita, made from yoghurt, cucumber and lime juice, introduces more creamy complexity to this hearty potato curry.
A good squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of zest add freshness to this cheesy risotto.
Is there anything better than a bowl of salty chicken broth and chewy noodles?
Enjoy the strong spices of chorizo sausage alongside a creamy, lemony risotto.
This bright and cheery dish is cooked in orange juice and white wine.
You can add an extra sprinkle of cheese, thyme and a good squeeze of lemon to this serving of simple pasta.
Pops of cherry tomato and a drizzle of herby oil bring a fresh flavour to this vegetarian risotto.
Parsnips, potatoes, garlic and oregano serve as lovely aromatics for this chicken, but you can also serve them up as comforting sides.
Anna Jones shares this recipe from ‘One: Pot, Pan, Planet’, which luxuriates in pine nuts, lentils and handfuls of fresh herbs.
This vegetarian curry is packed with spices and cooks the eggplant until it’s fall-apart tender.
This quick weeknight dinner pops from a combination of chilli flakes, sundried tomatoes and rich ricotta.
This pasta recipe from Petite Kitchen is stripped back and super-fresh. The asparagus can be swapped out for more appropriate seasonal greens, like courgettes or broccoli.