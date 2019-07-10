Creamy Cannellini Beans & Kale With Thyme, Lemon & Parmesan

These creamy and rich cannellini beans are incredibly easy to prepare and the resulting flavours are truly wonderful. The thyme gives a lovely earthy undertone, and the addition of lemon juice allows the simple flavours to shine. Try to use homemade or good quality stock to ensure a depth of flavour. This delectable winter meal will leave you feeling warm, comforted and perfectly satisfied.
Serves 4
- Heat the butter or olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.
- Add the shallots, garlic, and thyme, and cook while stirring until slightly brown and fragrant.
- Add the kale, stock, cannellini beans and a large pinch of salt and pepper.
- Bring to the boil, and then simmer for 30 minutes, or until almost all of the liquid has evaporated. Stir in the lemon juice and parmesan if using.
- To serve, divide between bowls, and then sprinkle with a little extra parmesan if you like.