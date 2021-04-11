Food & Drink

Israeli Couscous, Chickpeas & Bocconcini

By Angela Casley
Viva
Serve this one-pot meal for a flavourful, hearty dinner.

This is a favourite quick one-pot dinner that also makes a fabulous lunch the next day. In fact, the flavours just keep on giving. Don’t forget some warm crusty bread, which is always a welcome addition on the side to scoop up juicy leftovers.

ISRAELI COUSCOUS, CHICKPEAS & BOCCONCINI RECIPE

Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced thinly

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

400g tin cherry tomatoes

3 cups cooked large Israeli couscous

410g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup chopped parsley

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

125g bocconcini, halved

Extra parsley to garnish

Crusty bread to serve
  1. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly for a few minutes to soften. Stir through the cumin and paprika then pour in the tomatoes and slowly bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.
  2. Stir through the couscous, chickpeas, parsley, zest and juice, heating through.
  3. Serve warm, with the bocconcini torn over the top, a sprinkle of parsley and crusty bread on the side.

