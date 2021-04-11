This is a favourite quick one-pot dinner that also makes a fabulous lunch the next day. In fact, the flavours just keep on giving. Don’t forget some warm crusty bread, which is always a welcome addition on the side to scoop up juicy leftovers.
ISRAELI COUSCOUS, CHICKPEAS & BOCCONCINI RECIPE Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil 1 red onion, sliced thinly 3 cloves garlic, sliced 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp smoked paprika 400g tin cherry tomatoes 3 cups cooked large Israeli couscous 410g tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed ½ cup chopped parsley Zest and juice of 1 lemon 125g bocconcini, halved Extra parsley to garnish Crusty bread to serve
- Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly for a few minutes to soften. Stir through the cumin and paprika then pour in the tomatoes and slowly bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.
- Stir through the couscous, chickpeas, parsley, zest and juice, heating through.
- Serve warm, with the bocconcini torn over the top, a sprinkle of parsley and crusty bread on the side.