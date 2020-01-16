Roast Tomato Tartlets With Green Olives & Anchovies

Pastry and tomatoes are a great combination. I’ve added some spinach, anchovy and green olives for extra punch. This dish is perfect for a pre-dinner nibble or make a large tart for a summer picnic.
ROAST TOMATO TARTLETS RECIPE
Makes 12
15 medium tomatoes, halved ½ tsp salt 2 Tbsp olive oil
Filling 2 cups frozen spinach, thawed 2 cloves garlic ½ cup basil leaves 6 anchovies, roughly chopped ½ cup green olives, stones removed 1 Tbsp lemon zest 2 Tbsp lemon juice 500g puff pastry Oil for drizzling 1 egg, whisked Basil leaves to garnish
- Preheat an oven to 140C. Line a baking tray with paper.
- Place the tomatoes cut side up on the tray. Sprinkle with the salt and olive oil. Place into the oven for 3 hours until semi-dried. Remove and set aside. Turn the oven up to 180C.
- Squeeze any excess water from the spinach and place into a kitchen processor. Add the garlic, basil, anchovies, olives, zest and juice, blitzing until combined but not mushy.
- Roll the pastry to 5mm thick then cut 12 x 9cm circles. Place on to a baking tray. Cut a circle within the circle ½ cm from the border halfway through the pastry.
- Even the spinach filling out on to each circle. Top with two or three tomatoes. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil.
- Brush the edges with egg. Bake for 20 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Serve with a garnish of basil leaves.