Roast Tomato Tartlets With Green Olives & Anchovies

By Angela Casley
Adding anchovy and green olives gives these tarts an extra flavour punch. Photo / Babiche Martens

Pastry and tomatoes are a great combination. I’ve added some spinach, anchovy and green olives for extra punch. This dish is perfect for a pre-dinner nibble or make a large tart for a summer picnic.

ROAST TOMATO TARTLETS RECIPE

Makes 12

15 medium tomatoes, halved

½ tsp salt

2 Tbsp olive oil
Filling

2 cups frozen spinach, thawed

2 cloves garlic

½ cup basil leaves

6 anchovies, roughly chopped

½ cup green olives, stones removed

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

500g puff pastry

Oil for drizzling

1 egg, whisked

Basil leaves to garnish
  1. Preheat an oven to 140C. Line a baking tray with paper.
  2. Place the tomatoes cut side up on the tray. Sprinkle with the salt and olive oil. Place into the oven for 3 hours until semi-dried. Remove and set aside. Turn the oven up to 180C.
  3. Squeeze any excess water from the spinach and place into a kitchen processor. Add the garlic, basil, anchovies, olives, zest and juice, blitzing until combined but not mushy.
  4. Roll the pastry to 5mm thick then cut 12 x 9cm circles. Place on to a baking tray. Cut a circle within the circle ½ cm from the border halfway through the pastry.
  5. Even the spinach filling out on to each circle. Top with two or three tomatoes. Drizzle with a little extra olive oil.
  6. Brush the edges with egg. Bake for 20 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Serve with a garnish of basil leaves.

