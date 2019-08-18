If you don’t have an oven-proof frying pan, any round baking dish will suffice. Mix up the vegetables depending on what is in season. A dollop of Greek yoghurt or goats cheese to serve is a nice finishing touch.
MEDITERRANEAN VEGETABLE TARTE TATIN RECIPE
Serves 6
2 Tbsp olive oil 2 courgettes, cut lengthways and halved 1 red pepper, core removed, sliced thickly 1 red onion, cut in wedges 20g butter 1/3 cup brown sugar 1 Tbsp red wine vinegar 6-7 vine tomatoes 400g block puff pastry Greek yoghurt to serve (optional)
- Preheat an oven to 200C.
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan. Cook the courgettes, pepper and onion until lightly browned on both sides. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan heat the butter. Add the sugar and vinegar and cook for a few minutes until the sugar has dissolved. Arrange the vegetables in a pattern covering the base of the pan (around 22cm in diameter) adding the tomatoes as well.
- Roll the pastry on a lightly floured board and cut a circle larger than the frying pan. Place on top of the vegetables, tucking in the sides.
- Bake for 25 minutes until the pastry is puffed and golden. Remove from the oven and allow to sit for 15 minutes before flipping on to a serving plate.
- Serve in wedges on side plates with a dollop of Greek yoghurt.