This simple artichoke and garlic risotto is like a big, warm hug in a dish. To counter the richness of the buttery rice, I add a splash of lemon, and serve with puddles of vibrant herb oil. It’s lovely topped with juicy cherry tomatoes.
ARTICHOKE RISOTTO WITH GARLIC & HERB OIL RECIPE Serves 6
Herb oil 2 cups fresh herbs such as mint, parsley and basil 1 cup extra virgin olive oil 1 clove garlic, peeled
Risotto 2 Tbsp butter, ghee or olive oil 1 brown onion, finely sliced 6 cloves garlic, skins removed, roughly chopped 500g Arborio or risotto rice 2 wine glasses white wine 6 cups good quality chicken stock 1 jar marinated artichokes, drained and roughly sliced 2 tbsp lemon juice 2 Tbsp butter 100g freshly grated parmesan cheese
- To make the herb oil, add all ingredients to a blender, and blend until smooth. Pour into a medium sized glass jar, and set aside.
- Heat butter, ghee or olive oil in a large heavy bottomed saucepan over a medium heat. Add onion and garlic, then cook while stirring until softened and slightly browned.
- Add rice and lightly fry for a couple of minutes while stirring to prevent from burning. Add wine and continue to cook until liquid has absorbed into the rice.
- Add a ladleful of stock along with the artichokes, and turn heat down to low. Simmer gently for a minute or so until rice has fully absorbed the liquid. Continue to add remaining stock one ladleful at a time, stirring to massage the creamy starch out of the rice.
- Once all stock has been added, taste to see if the rice is cooked. If not, add a little water and continue to cook while stirring until perfectly done. The rice should be soft but with a subtle bite.
- Season to taste with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Remove from heat and gently stir in the lemon juice, butter and grated parmesan . Place a lid on top and leave to sit for 1-2 minutes before dividing between bowls.
- Serve with cherry tomatoes and a drizzle of the herb oil. Leftover herb oil can be stored in the pantry for up to 2 months.