Skip The Pastry With This Lovely Lancashire Hotpot

There is nothing like a good hotpot on a cold winter’s evening, especially one packed with vegetables. I love a simple side dish like cabbage fried in a little oil.
LANCASHIRE HOTPOT RECIPE Serves 6
½ cup flour Salt and pepper 500g diced lamb 2 Tbsp oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, sliced 1 parsnip, chopped 1 carrot, chopped 1 leek, chopped small 1 cup chicken or beef stock ½ cup red wine 1 Tbsp chopped rosemary 3 medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced 1 Tbsp butter, melted
- Preheat the oven to 160C.
- In a large bowl place the flour. Season with salt and pepper. Toss in the lamb to coat.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the lamb in batches, browning on all sides. Place lamb in an ovenproof baking dish.
- To the same frying pan add the onion, garlic, parsnip, carrot and leek, cooking for 8-10 minutes to soften. Then add to the lamb. Pour in the stock, wine and add the rosemary. Cover and place in the oven for 30 minutes.
- Remove the dish from the oven. Layer the potatoes on top and brush with butter. Place it back into the oven for one and a half hours until golden and the lamb is tender.
- Serve hot with green vegetables.