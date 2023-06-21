Skip The Pastry With This Lovely Lancashire Hotpot

Food & Drink

By Angela Casley
A crispy layer of potatoes is a comforting finishing touch to this rich winter hotpot. Photo / Babiche Martens

There is nothing like a good hotpot on a cold winter’s evening, especially one packed with vegetables. I love a simple side dish like cabbage fried in a little oil.

LANCASHIRE HOTPOT RECIPE

Serves 6
½ cup flour

Salt and pepper

500g diced lamb

2 Tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

1 parsnip, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 leek, chopped small

1 cup chicken or beef stock

½ cup red wine

1 Tbsp chopped rosemary

3 medium potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 Tbsp butter, melted
  1. Preheat the oven to 160C.
  2. In a large bowl place the flour. Season with salt and pepper. Toss in the lamb to coat.
  3. Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the lamb in batches, browning on all sides. Place lamb in an ovenproof baking dish.
  4. To the same frying pan add the onion, garlic, parsnip, carrot and leek, cooking for 8-10 minutes to soften. Then add to the lamb. Pour in the stock, wine and add the rosemary. Cover and place in the oven for 30 minutes.
  5. Remove the dish from the oven. Layer the potatoes on top and brush with butter. Place it back into the oven for one and a half hours until golden and the lamb is tender.
  6. Serve hot with green vegetables.

