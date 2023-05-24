Lamb belly is one of those under-utilised cuts of meat that is super-tasty. It benefits from having a generous amount of fat that adds to the flavour. Change up your stuffing if you like — apricot and pistachio is always a goodie.
DATE AND WALNUT-STUFFED LAMB BELLY RECIPE Serves 4
1 lamb belly 1 Tbsp butter 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed ½ cup chopped dried dates ½ cup chopped walnuts 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs 1 lemon, zested then cut into wedges 1 Tbsp fresh chopped rosemary 1 egg 1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper 1 leek, cut lengthways 1 red onion, cut into wedges ½ cup white wine
- Carefully remove any bones and excess fat from the lamb with a sharp knife.
- For the stuffing, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Remove from the heat and stir through the dates, walnuts, breadcrumbs, lemon zest, rosemary, egg, salt and pepper.
- Lie the lamb flat on a clean bench. Spread over the stuffing. Roll the lamb tightly from the short end and tie it tightly with string to hold it together. Place it into a baking dish.
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- Place the lamb in the hot oven for 40 minutes. Remove and drain off any fat. Turn the oven to 150C.
- Place the leeks, lemon wedges and red onion wedges into the baking dish. Add the wine. Place the lamb on top and return to the oven for 1 ½ hours. Remove and let it sit for 10 minutes before slicing to serve.
- Add the vegetables and all the juices when serving.