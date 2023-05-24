Food & Drink

This Sizzling Lamb Recipe Is Stuffed With Dates & Walnuts

By Angela Casley
You can play with flavours by changing up the filling for this lamb. Photo / Babiche Martens

Lamb belly is one of those under-utilised cuts of meat that is super-tasty. It benefits from having a generous amount of fat that adds to the flavour. Change up your stuffing if you like — apricot and pistachio is always a goodie.

DATE AND WALNUT-STUFFED LAMB BELLY RECIPE

Serves 4
1 lamb belly

1 Tbsp butter

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

½ cup chopped dried dates

½ cup chopped walnuts

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs

1 lemon, zested then cut into wedges

1 Tbsp fresh chopped rosemary

1 egg

1 tsp salt and freshly ground pepper

1 leek, cut lengthways

1 red onion, cut into wedges

½ cup white wine
  1. Carefully remove any bones and excess fat from the lamb with a sharp knife.
  2. For the stuffing, melt the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften. Remove from the heat and stir through the dates, walnuts, breadcrumbs, lemon zest, rosemary, egg, salt and pepper.
  3. Lie the lamb flat on a clean bench. Spread over the stuffing. Roll the lamb tightly from the short end and tie it tightly with string to hold it together. Place it into a baking dish.
  4. Preheat the oven to 200C.
  5. Place the lamb in the hot oven for 40 minutes. Remove and drain off any fat. Turn the oven to 150C.
  6. Place the leeks, lemon wedges and red onion wedges into the baking dish. Add the wine. Place the lamb on top and return to the oven for 1 ½ hours. Remove and let it sit for 10 minutes before slicing to serve.
  7. Add the vegetables and all the juices when serving.

