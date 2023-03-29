If you don’t have a long 30cm tart tin, use a round one or whatever is in your cupboard. If you find the filo starts to brown when baking, cover loosely with tinfoil.
FIG, BLUE CHEESE & WALNUT FILO TART RECIPE Serves 6
Pastry ¼ cup melted butter 5 sheets filo pastry
Filling 1 Tbsp butter 1 onion, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 5 eggs, whisked 1 cup cream ½ tsp salt and pepper ½ cup chopped parsley 1 Tbsp fresh chopped thyme 150g blue cheese, crumbled 4 ripe figs, quartered
Caramelised walnuts ½ cup walnuts ½ cup caster sugar
- Preheat the oven to 170C.
- Lightly grease a 10cm x 30cm tin with butter. Place a sheet of filo on a clean bench, brush with butter and top with another. Continue until you have used them all. Lift the pastry into your tin, tucking and scrunching to line the tin with 2cm extra around the edges. Lightly butter the inside, cover loosely with tinfoil and bake for 10 minutes. Remove.
- For the filling, warm the butter in a frying pan. Add the onion and garlic, cooking for 3 or 4 minutes to soften.
- Into the whisked eggs add the cream, salt and pepper, parsley and thyme. Add the onions. Pour the mixture into the tart case. Sprinkle over half the blue cheese. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove and place on the fig quarters and the remaining cheese. Bake for a further 30 minutes or until set in the middle. Remove and allow to sit for 15 minutes before serving.
- For the walnuts, spread them onto a piece of baking paper. Place the sugar in a small frying pan or pot. Keep an eye on it until the sugar melts and slowly becomes a caramel colour. Pour immediately over the walnuts, coating them well.
- When cool, break walnuts into pieces to serve on top of the tart.