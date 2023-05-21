For a good-looking roast chicken, tuck under the wings, fill the cavity with a lemon cut in half and tie the legs together with string. Don’t pour out any cooking juices, as they are delicious served with vegetables and the cooked chicken.
TARRAGON AND FENNEL ROAST CHICKEN RECIPE
1 onion, chopped 1 carrot, chopped 1 potato, chopped 4 cloves garlic, chopped 1 organic chicken 1 cup chicken stock 2 Tbsp olive oil Salt and pepper 1 bulb of fennel, cut into thin wedges
Butter 50g butter, softened 2 tsp horseradish 2 tsp Dijon mustard 2 cloves garlic, crushed ½ cup chopped fresh tarragon leaves Extra tarragon leaves, to garnish
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Place the onion, carrot, potato and garlic into a large baking dish. Place the chicken on top. Pour the chicken stock around the base. Drizzle over 2 Tbsp oil, and season with salt and pepper. Cover and place into the oven for 1 hour.
- Mash all the butter ingredients together in a small bowl. Melt 2 Tbsp in a large frying pan. Add the fennel and slowly cook for 10-15 minutes until softened. Remove the cover from the chicken and add the fennel. Smother over the remaining butter and continue to cook for 40 minutes until the chicken’s juices are clear.
- Garnish with extra tarragon if desired. Serve with a mash of cauliflower or potato.