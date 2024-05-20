This silky soup gets maximal flavour out of mushrooms.
Add a good dollop of cream to stir through before serving. The cold cream and hot soup are delightful together. If you have some bread that needs using, crisp it in the oven to make fresh croutons and scatter on the surface.
- Heat the butter in a large, heavy-based pot. Add the onion, garlic, leek, potato and mushrooms. Cover and cook for a few minutes on medium heat.
- Add the tarragon and stock and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove and puree when slightly cooler.
- Season with salt and pepper before serving, then stir through the cream.
- Garnish with a little extra cream and tarragon leaves.
