This silky soup gets maximal flavour out of mushrooms.

Add a good dollop of cream to stir through before serving. The cold cream and hot soup are delightful together. If you have some bread that needs using, crisp it in the oven to make fresh croutons and scatter on the surface.

MUSHROOM, LEEK AND TARRAGON SOUP RECIPE Serves 4

20g butter 20g butter 1 medium onion, chopped 1 medium onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 leek, diced 1 leek, diced 1 medium potato, diced 1 medium potato, diced 300g mushroom, sliced 300g mushroom, sliced 2 Tbsp tarragon leaves 2 Tbsp tarragon leaves 750ml chicken or vegetable stock 750ml chicken or vegetable stock Salt and pepper, to taste Salt and pepper, to taste

To garnish 100ml cream, lightly whipped 100ml cream, lightly whipped Tarragon leaves Tarragon leaves

Heat the butter in a large, heavy-based pot. Add the onion, garlic, leek, potato and mushrooms. Cover and cook for a few minutes on medium heat. Add the tarragon and stock and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove and puree when slightly cooler. Season with salt and pepper before serving, then stir through the cream. Garnish with a little extra cream and tarragon leaves.

Leek, potato and hazelnut soup. Top this silky soup with truffle oil for a dinner party if you're feeling decadent.

