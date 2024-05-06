Cosy up with a rich cottage pie with a mountainous cheese and cauliflower topping.

Venison mince can be substituted for other proteins with similar texture. In this recipe, it’s mixed with onion, carrot and enriching red wine to elevate a standard cottage pie.

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER TOPPED VENISON COTTAGE PIE RECIPE Serves 4

1 Tbsp olive oil 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 2 cloves garlic, crushed 400g venison mince 400g venison mince 1 carrot, grated 1 carrot, grated 1 tsp wholegrain mustard 1 tsp wholegrain mustard ½ cup red wine ½ cup red wine ½ cup beef stock ½ cup beef stock Salt and pepper, to season Salt and pepper, to season

Topping 4 cups cauliflower florets 4 cups cauliflower florets 3 cloves garlic 3 cloves garlic 2 tsp salt 2 tsp salt 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp olive oil 25g butter 25g butter ½ cup warm milk ½ cup warm milk ½ cup of grated parmesan ½ cup of grated parmesan

Preheat the oven to 170C. For the topping, place the cauliflower, garlic, salt, and olive oil in an oven tray. Bake for 25 minutes until completely soft. Whizz in a food processor with the butter and warm milk. Set aside. Warm the oil with the onion and garlic in a large frying pan, cooking for 2 or 3 minutes. Add the mince, cooking until browned. Add the carrot, mustard, red wine and stock, simmering for 10 minutes. Season to taste. Spoon the mixture into a 25cm x 25cm baking dish. Top with the cauliflower. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 25 minutes until golden.

More comforting dinner recipes

Turn to these warming dinners on cool days.

Lamb leg with lemon and rosemary. This aromatic lamb dish features garden-fresh rosemary and plenty of citrus.

Lamb and split pea Persian stew. Try this aromatic and flavourful classic.

Lentil, bacon and pumpkin soup. Sink into a bowl of this pumpkin soup next time you’re craving something comforting.