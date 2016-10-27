Panko Crumbed Seafood Recipe

Serve crumbed fillets of fish with prawns and salmon for colour. It’s rather luxurious, but anything crumbed, fried and served hot is always a hit. A little spice of wasabi in the sauce here adds a nice surprise and a good squeeze of lemon never goes amiss.
PANKO CRUMBED SEAFOOD AND DIPPING SAUCE Serves 8
400g white fish, cut into fingers 400g salmon fillet, cut into fingers 12 large prawns ¼ cup flour for dusting 2 eggs, whisked and seasoned 2 cups panko crumbs ½ cup aioli 1 tsp wasabi Flavourless oil for cooking Chopped coriander to garnish
- Place the seafood on a tray and sprinkle over the flour. Toss to cover evenly.
- Dip each piece of fish and the prawns into egg and then breadcrumbs. Lay them separately on a tray. Place a piece of baking paper between layers. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
- Combine the aioli and wasabi in a small bowl.
- To cook the seafood, heat a little oil in a frying pan. Cook in batches for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked through.
- Serve hot with dipping sauce and a sprinkle of coriander.