Panko Crumbed Seafood Recipe

By Angela Casley
Panko crumbed seafood. Picture / Babiche Martens

Serve crumbed fillets of fish with prawns and salmon for colour. It’s rather luxurious, but anything crumbed, fried and served hot is always a hit. A little spice of wasabi in the sauce here adds a nice surprise and a good squeeze of lemon never goes amiss.

PANKO CRUMBED SEAFOOD AND DIPPING SAUCE

Serves 8
400g white fish, cut into fingers

400g salmon fillet, cut into fingers

12 large prawns

¼ cup flour for dusting

2 eggs, whisked and seasoned

2 cups panko crumbs

½ cup aioli

1 tsp wasabi

Flavourless oil for cooking

Chopped coriander to garnish
  1. Place the seafood on a tray and sprinkle over the flour. Toss to cover evenly.
  2. Dip each piece of fish and the prawns into egg and then breadcrumbs. Lay them separately on a tray. Place a piece of baking paper between layers. Refrigerate until ready to cook.
  3. Combine the aioli and wasabi in a small bowl.
  4. To cook the seafood, heat a little oil in a frying pan. Cook in batches for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked through.
  5. Serve hot with dipping sauce and a sprinkle of coriander.

