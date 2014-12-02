Crumbed Mussels Recipe Stuffed With Coriander Pesto

CRUMBED MUSSELS STUFFED WITH CORIANDER PESTO
20 fresh mussels ½ cup cream cheese ¼ cup coriander pesto ¼ cup flour, to dust 2 eggs, lightly whisked and seasoned with salt and pepper 2 cups panko crumbs Oil for frying 1 lime, to squeeze Optional: chilli sauce for dipping
- Pour ½ a cup of water in a large saucepan and put the lid on. Bring to a boil then add the mussels and steam until opened. Remove from the liquid. When cool enough to handle, remove mussels from the shell.
- Combine the cream cheese and pesto in a small bowl. Stuff each mussel with this mixture and press closed.
- Dust them in flour, dip in egg then breadcrumbs. Place on baking paper in the fridge until ready to cook.
- To shallow-fry, cover the base of a frying pan with oil. Add the mussels in batches, frying for 2 minutes each side until crispy.
- Serve hot with a squeeze of lime and chilli sauce if wanted.