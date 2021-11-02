There’s no question a good bisque takes time, but the result is a decadent delight well worth the effort. It keeps well in a Thermos, and is lovely served with crostini and a side of wasabi aioli. If you have a fresh whole cray, remove the meat from the tail to enjoy with your bisque.
Serves 6
- In a large pot melt the butter. Add the onion, carrot and garlic, cooking for a few minutes until softened. Add all the shells, stirring through. Use the end of a rolling pin to crush them, gently tapping away to release all the flavours. The more you crush the shells, the more flavour will be extracted. Continue cooking for 15 minutes.
- Stir through the flour, white wine, tomatoes, paste, and chicken stock. Bring to a simmer for 25 minutes, stirring and mashing every so often. Remove and pour through a large sieve, again mashing and pressing to get as much liquid as possible. Discard the shells. Puree the bisque, then pour through a fine sieve to remove any last bits of shell/grit.
- Return the bisque to a clean pot. Bring to a simmer, adding the cayenne, cream and brandy, and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot sprinkled with dill, extra crayfish and warm rolls on the side.
Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Five