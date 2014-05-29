Tomato & Seafood Soup

TOMATO AND SEAFOOD SOUP Serves 4
2 tbsp olive oil 1 onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 chorizo, sliced thinly, or 2 rashers bacon 1 fennel bulb, sliced thinly 1 tsp smoked paprika Pinch chilli flakes ½ cup white wine 1 litre fish or chicken stock 420g tin chopped tomatoes 1 tsp brown sugar Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste 750g mixed seafood - prawns, fish cut into 4cm pieces, mussels ½ cup Italian parsley, chopped roughly
- In a large pot heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic and saute for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add the chorizo and fennel. Fry for 3-4 minutes then add the paprika, chilli flakes and stir through for 1 minute.
- Add the wine, fish stock, tomatoes and brown sugar. Bring to a simmer for 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and plenty of pepper.
- Add the seafood and allow to cook through for 5 minutes. Do not over stir at this point or you will break the fish. Gently fold through half the parsley.
- Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with the remainder of the parsley. Serve with warm crusty bread.