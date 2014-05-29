Food & Drink

Tomato & Seafood Soup

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Tomato and seafood soup. Picture / Supplied.
TOMATO AND SEAFOOD SOUP

Serves 4
2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 chorizo, sliced thinly, or 2 rashers bacon

1 fennel bulb, sliced thinly

1 tsp smoked paprika

Pinch chilli flakes

½ cup white wine

1 litre fish or chicken stock

420g tin chopped tomatoes

1 tsp brown sugar

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

750g mixed seafood - prawns, fish cut into 4cm pieces, mussels

½ cup Italian parsley, chopped roughly
  1. In a large pot heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic and saute for 3-4 minutes until softened. Add the chorizo and fennel. Fry for 3-4 minutes then add the paprika, chilli flakes and stir through for 1 minute.
  2. Add the wine, fish stock, tomatoes and brown sugar. Bring to a simmer for 10-15 minutes. Season with salt and plenty of pepper.
  3. Add the seafood and allow to cook through for 5 minutes. Do not over stir at this point or you will break the fish. Gently fold through half the parsley.
  4. Ladle into bowls and sprinkle with the remainder of the parsley. Serve with warm crusty bread.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5