This luxurious mussel soup topped with homemade croutons is a real treat. It is definitely worth the effort of opening fresh mussels, which not only give you a delicious liquid from cooking for extra flavour, but also guaranteed freshness. One of my favourite herbs, tarragon, adds a unique flavour to this recipe.
- In a large pot bring ½ cup water to a simmer with the lid on. Add the mussels, cover and steam until just cooked. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the liquid. Remove the meat from the shells and discard the shells. Cut the meat into chunks.
- In the same pot, melt the butter. Sweat the onion, garlic, leek and celery for 5 minutes, but don’t brown. Stir in the flour and cook for 2 minutes. Pour in the wine, milk, mussel liquid, cream, cauliflower and tarragon and bring to a simmer.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Just before serving add the mussel meat and parsley, heating through until hot.
- Serve hot with homemade croutons.