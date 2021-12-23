This is my go-to sandwich at the moment. Kahawai, once only ever eaten smoked or used for bait, has had a rebirth. This is such a great way of enjoying this fish, of which there is an abundance, so give it a go.
CRUMBED FISH TOASTED SANDWICH WITH PEA MASH RECIPE Makes 2
Pea mash 1 cup cooked peas 1 clove garlic 1 Tbsp olive oil 1 tsp lemon or lime zest 1-2 Tbsp lemon or lime juice Salt and pepper, to taste
Sandwich filling 1 Tbsp butter and oil 2 x 120g kahawai fillets, crumbed 4 slices thick bread 1 cup salad greens ¼ cup garlic aioli
- Firstly, make the pea mash. In a kitchen processor place the peas, garlic, oil, zest and juice, blitzing to form the mash. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
- To make the sandwich, heat the butter and oil in a frying pan. Cook the fish for 4 minutes each side or until cooked through.
- Brush the bread with oil and grill on a griddle pan or barbecue until toasted and golden.
- Spread generously with mash, a fillet, some greens and a spread of aioli on top. Serve warm.